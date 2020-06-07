29 things for sale this week that you really want to buy

With quarantine keeping many of us at home, retailers are shifting their focus from their physical stores to their e-commerce sites, flooding our inboxes with wild offers that promise massive savings. However, with so many sales signs, it can be difficult to tell what is a good business from what is not.

To help you, we've rounded up 29 things for sale this week that you'll really want to buy, including everything from refurbished iPads to a device that allows you to check your vision between medical appointments.

Prepare your credit card!

Less than $ 30

Sugru: The Original Moldable Glue (pack of 8), now on sale for $ 12 (39% off)

Outside of the packaging, this moldable glue feels like a play dough, allowing you to mold it any way you like before it becomes its permanent shape for years to come.

Chambray Cloth Mask, now on sale for $ 18 (18% off)

This mask is made of soft Chambray cotton, helping you stay comfortable and protected when you're on the go.

NOTE: This mask is not a substitute for N95 surgical masks, however it does provide another line of defense against the virus.

Kontact: The Germ-Free Touch Tool (2-Pack), Now On Sale For $ 27.99 (43% Off)

This ultra-portable tool allows you to open doors and press buttons without directly touching them.

Toiletsaber: The fastest, most hygienic way to unclog a toilet, always on sale for $ 29.99 (14% off)

This 28 "plumbing tool is sturdy, flexible, and a customer favorite with a 5/5 star rating.

Eargasm ™ Hi-Fi Ear Plugs, Now On Sale for $ 29.99 (24% off)

These ear plugs, which are rated 4.3 / 5 stars, are comfortable enough to wear all day long thanks to their soft silicone design.

$ 30- $ 50

UV disinfection bag, now on sale for $ 32.99 (34% off)

With a 270nm UV-C light, this bag can sterilize masks, watches, keys, phones and more things that you can store in just 10 minutes.

ionFan: USB rechargeable portable ionizer fan, now on sale for $ 34.95

This fan not only moves air, but generates negative ions to remove bacteria, smoke, and allergens from the air.

10ft Fabric MFi Certified Lightning Cable – 3-Pack (Black), Now On Sale for $ 39.99 (66% off)

Avoid tangles with this pack of 3 flexible fabric fiber charging cables.

XC Security Camera, now on sale for $ 43.99 (26% off)

This indoor security camera features motion and sound detection, plus it was a 2019 Red Dot Awardee!

OXITEMP Smart Watch with Live Oximeter, now on sale for $ 49.95 (70% off)

Track your daily activity, control your blood pressure, and control phone calls and music with this smart watch.

$ 50- $ 100

Movii 360 ° Rotating Selfie Stick, now on sale for $ 58.99 (30% off)

With 360 ° rotation, real-time target tracking, AI composition, and more, this selfie stick provides stellar angles and more stable shooting.

EVE Bluetooth transmitter and receiver, now on sale for $ 59.99 (14% off)

Connect your Bluetooth headphones to non-Bluetooth enabled devices such as your Nintendo Switch or car audio system.

The latest combo set of heating pads, now on sale for $ 59.99 (73% off)

Relieve muscle pain or stiffness with up to 2 hours of hot or cold relief.

EyeQue VisionCheck ®, now on sale for $ 59.99 (13% off)

This CES 2019 Innovation Awards Fee allows you to check your vision between doctor visits.

Triple Dock: Apple 3-in-1 Device Charging Station, Now On Sale for $ 67.99 (13% off)

Say goodbye to tangled cords – This wooden dock charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

META 360 Legacy Pack Core-Based Trainer, now on sale for $ 79.99 (38% off)

This core-based trainer features rotation technology to work your arms, chest, legs, and more.

FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace, now on sale for $ 79.99 (15% off)

Make summer smores possible with this tabletop fireplace that features up to an hour of burn time.

Pictar Video Chat Kit, now on sale for $ 94.99 (26% off)

This kit serves as a solution for lighting, stability and angle issues on your next video call.

Decibullz: Custom True Moldable Wireless Headphones Now On Sale For $ 98.99 (33% Off)

These Kickstarter funded wireless headphones easily adapt to the exact shape of your ears for a perfect fit at all times.

$ 100- $ 200

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, now on sale for $ 109.99 (45% off)

The Rålis Bluetooth speaker features a waterproof design and over 20 hours of playtime.

Lazy Laptop Desk, Now On Sale For $ 134.95 (32% Off)

Turn work from home to work from bed with this comfortable lap desk.

AquaSprouts® Font: Aquaponics Water Garden, now on sale for $ 137.99 (13% off)

With these aesthetically pleasing gardens, you can combine fish farming with hydroponic gardening.

MedKit: 100 Pcs of 3 Layer Masks + 4 8 oz Bottles of Hand Sanitizer Gel, Now On Sale for $ 185.99 (31% off)

This kit includes 100 3-layer masks and 4 bottles of hand sanitizers to help you stay safe when places start to open up.

$ 200 +

Apple iPad 4 9.7 ″ 32GB – White Package (Certified Refurbished), now $ 219.99 (55% off new)

Stream your favorite shows, play games, and work hard on the go with this certified refurbished iPad.

iPad Mini 3 16GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only), Now $ 229.99 (42% off new)

This compact and certified refurbished iPad Mini 3 features an A7 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, all for a fraction of what you would pay for the new one.

iPad Mini 3rd Gen 7.9 ″ 64GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only), now $ 239.99 (39% off new)

This iPad Mini has a big impact, with an A7 processor, slim design and a 10-hour battery life.

MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer With Virtual Running Apps, Now On Sale For $ 249 (37% Off)

Do a full body workout at home with this easy to set up aerobic trainer.

4K Desklab ™ Touchscreen Portable Monitor, Now On Sale for $ 269.99 (46% off)

This Kickstarter funded touch screen monitor is fully portable for working on the go.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Intel Core i5 512GB – SIlver (Certified Refurbished), now $ 1,199 (29% off new)

Microsoft's famous Surface Pro device combines the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet.