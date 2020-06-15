3 aircraft carriers of the US Navy USA They patrol the Pacific. And China is not happy

USS Ronald Reagan and USS Theodore Roosevelt patrol in the western Pacific, while USS Nimitz is in the east, according to press releases from the US Navy. USA With each ship containing more than 60 aircraft, it represents the largest deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific since 2017, when tensions with North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program were at their peak.
"Carriers and carrier strike groups are phenomenal symbols of American naval power. I'm really excited because we have three of them right now," said Rear Admiral Stephen Koehler, director of operations for the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, le he told AP.
On Sunday, the Communist Party's Global Times spokesman said the carriers could threaten troops in the disputed South China Sea.
The report, published on the People's Liberation Army's official English website, also highlighted the weapons available to the Chinese army, adding that Beijing could conduct drills in response to show its firepower.
"China has murderous aircraft carrier weapons such as the DF-21D and DF-26 anti-ship ballistic missiles," the story says.
China's counter-narrative
The deployments mean that three of the seven active carriers of the US Navy. USA They are in the Pacific. The other four are in port for maintenance.
"It runs counter to the narrative that China wanted to present that the United States was under stress in the Pacific," Koh said.
"We have returned Theodore Roosevelt to the sea as a symbol of hope and inspiration, and an instrument of national power because we are TR," Roosevelt's commander, Captain Carlos Sardiello, said in a statement.
The Reagan returned to sea in late May after crew members underwent restricted movements at their home port in Japan to ensure that Covid-19 was deployed without incident. It has also been loaded with more than 1,000 tons of ammunition: "enough combat power to make the ship settle five inches below the waterline," said a statement from the US Navy. USA
The measure comes after the US Pacific Fleet. USA He said last month that all of his forward-deployed submarines were at sea conducting operations in the western Pacific. No numbers were given, but experts said it likely involved more than eight of the difficult-to-track fast-attack ships.
Carl Schuster, former director of operations for the United States Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Center, said it was not a coincidence.
"The (Chinese navy) does not know where those submarines are and that complicates any calculation and response planning," he said, especially when Beijing now also has to account for three aircraft carriers and their accompanying destroyers and cruisers.
Tensions between the United States and China
The deployments also come at a time of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea and Taiwan.
Last week, a US Navy C-40 transport plane. Equivalent to a Boeing 737, the US flew over Taiwan en route to Thailand in what the Navy said was a routine logistical flight. The US plane was sent to Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory, by Taiwanese air traffic controllers, the spokesman for the US Navy told CNN. USA, Reann Mommsen.
But Beijing called the flight "an illegal act and a serious provocation," the state Xinhua News Service said.
"The flyby undermined China's sovereignty, security and development interests and violated international law and basic norms that guide international relations," the Xinhua story said, citing Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Council of State.