3 charged with murder of Bronx father shot while walking with daughter

Three suspected gang members were arrested Thursday for the murder of a Bronx father who was shot in retaliation while walking with his 6-year-old daughter, police sources said.

The suspects, Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward, 25, and Devon Vines, 27, suspected members of the "Sev-O" gang, were charged with murder in the July 5, 29-year shooting. -Old Anthony Robinson.

The victim was walking hand in hand with her daughter when she was killed in the attack in broad daylight when she crossed Sheridan Avenue near East 170th Street.

Heartbreaking surveillance footage captured the murder, showing a shooter pulling a pistol out of the passenger window of a dark sedan and opening fire, striking Robinson in the chest.

When Robinson collapsed, her terrified daughter ran down Sheridan Avenue, apparently unharmed.

Police sources said investigators are investigating whether Robinson was shot in retaliation for a nearby shooting the previous night. The circumstances of that shooting were not immediately clear.

Investigators believe Robinson's murder sparked a third shooting a few hours later that left two more men dead and another wounded, sources said.

In that incident, two gunmen fatally attacked Joel Baba, 22, and Eghosa Imafidon, 23, in the hallway of an apartment building four blocks from where Robinson was killed. The third victim was shot in the arm.

Detectives believe Baba was one of five people in the car used in the shooting that killed Robinson, sources said.

The NYPD also released a surveillance video of the triple shooting, which shows the two gunmen firing on the locked trio as the victims desperately tried to escape to an apartment.

After opening fire from a few meters away, one of the gunmen approaches to reload the already writhing victims from a short distance, and then escapes.

The fifth suspect in the Robinson murder is still being sought, sources said.

Delks, Heyward, and Vines were among 12 members of the Sev-O gang, a branch of the Bloods, charged with conspiracy charges in November 2016 in the Bronx.

The team was charged with carrying out four shootings against rival gang members, three robberies, and defrauding more than $ 200,000 using fraudulent checks deposited at ATMs, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

While police had been investigating the possible connection between the Robinson murder and the Baba and Imafidon murder, a friend of the three victims struggled to find a link when interviewed by The Post.

The woman, Crystal Ramos, 34, had said that, to her knowledge, Robinson did not know the other two victims.