3 Chicago police officers fired in shootout with handcuffed car theft suspect

A Chicago car theft suspect opened fire on police Thursday morning, hitting three officers while trying to get him to a local police station, police said.

Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who was rushed to a hospital with the three officers, all in different conditions.

Details of the shooting were not immediately known. It is unclear how the man managed to shoot the cops, if the suspect had his own gun, or if he took the gun from one of the cops.

"They were taking him to the station when the offender was able to shoot officers and they responded," said Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The shooter had been handcuffed and started to open fire around 9:40 a.m., as soon as officers opened the doors of the vehicle they were transporting him to, the local CBS affiliate reported.

Two other officers at the scene were hospitalized with chest pains, police said.

Police did not have a condition on the suspect, whose name has not been released.

The shooter had been arrested Thursday morning in connection with a car theft June 26 in downtown Chicago, police said.

A source told the CBS affiliate that police had handcuffed the suspect with their hands placed in front of his body. When officers opened the police vehicle, he was standing in a shooting position with a gun, according to the report.

More than 50 shots were fired in the shooting that lasted more than a minute, according to the report.

