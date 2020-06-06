3 Chinese citizens convicted of illegally taking photos of the Florida Navy base

This week, three Chinese citizens were sentenced to prison for illegally taking photographs of sensitive areas inside a Florida naval base.

Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to illegally entering Key West Naval Air Station on December 26, 2019 and taking photos and videos of the Truman Annex portion of the Military installation, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a press release.

On Thursday, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to one year and nine months in prison. All three will be subject to one year of probation.

Zhang and Wang illegally entered the same facility as Liao on January 4 and took photos of the infrastructure at Sigbsbee Park and the annexes at Trumbo Point.

Both men drove to the station and security told them they could not enter without military identification. They drove to the property anyway and were detained by authorities 30 minutes later.

The raid incidents occurred shortly after two Chinese diplomats were expelled from the United States after they drove to a military base in Norfolk, Virginia, which housed the Special Operations Forces last year. One of the men was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic protection.

Another Chinese citizen, Zhao Qianli, was sentenced last year to one year in prison after admitting to having taken photos at the Key West naval base. He was captured with images of the base and military hardware.

His lawyer insisted that he was only a tourist who was lost.