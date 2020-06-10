3 European football spotlights ready to resume seriously

When the coronavirus took over Europe in early April, the prospect of professional football resuming this season seemed unfeasible and even unethical.

However, over the next seven days, the sport will return in three powerful countries that were among those most affected by the pandemic: Italy, Spain and England.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

However, this will be football in a very different way, as has already been demonstrated in countries such as Germany, Denmark and Poland, which were the first to restart.

With spectators not allowed in the stadiums, Zoom walls and cardboard cutouts have replaced fans in the stands. A swab test for COVID-19 is as much a part of the pre-game routine for players as stretching muscles. The artificial noise of the crowd is now the soundtrack of matches for viewers, and soccer is now essentially an armchair sport for the coming months.

So when the Spanish league resumes on Thursday after a three-month suspension with a match between Andalusian rivals Sevilla and Real Betis, what is often one of football's most colorful and passionate derbies will likely lose some of its appeal.

Italian football resumes the following day with a semi-final match in the Italian Cup between Juventus and AC Milan, two of the most famous clubs in Europe, in an empty stadium.

Then on June 17, the world's most lucrative and popular league, the English Premier League, returns with two games, including Manchester City against Arsenal. This despite the fact that many schools are still closed, passengers arriving at airports are asked to remain in quarantine for two weeks, and many deaths are still reported every day.

It will be disinfected and soulless, but football will still return.

"We're almost there … and I can't wait," said Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva, whose team plays in the cup on Saturday against Napoli. "The green grass, my teammates, the emotions that only this sport gives us."

Ronan Evain, the director of the Football Supporters Europe network that has members in 48 countries across the continent, said there has been no widespread desire for fans of the match to return to football.

"Southern European countries feel very much against that," Evain told The Associated Press. "There is a feeling that in some way he is rushed, lacks decency in countries that have been badly affected by the virus, and that behind closed doors football is not football."

"That is why it is widely rejected in countries such as Spain, Italy, Portugal and France, and more accepted in England and the Scandinavian countries. In England, for example, there is greater acceptance of the economic argument that football must return to remain financially sustainable. "

Evain lives in France, where all levels of the game were suspended for the season on April 28 after the government banned sporting events until September. The leagues in the Netherlands and Belgium had already made that move, while Scotland would later.

"Perhaps some television fans were upset about not being able to watch football," Evian said of the situation in France, "but the vast majority of fans who attended the match supported the fact that the government decided to end the season". . There was also the same feeling among the players. "

The first major football country to return to play was Germany, to the chagrin of some "ultras" among the fan base of clubs that were against spectatorless games, and it invariably acted as a test case for other European leagues. .

There was strict testing of players and officials, no positive cases have been announced among the top-tier clubs since the first ball was kicked on May 16, and some creative thinking to introduce the atmosphere into the stadiums. Fears about meetings outside the stadiums have lessened.

The return of football has been widely seen as a success, albeit in a nation that was not as affected by the virus outbreak due to its increased testing capacity.

In Spain, where no official deaths from the coronavirus in a 24-hour period were reported on June 1 for the first time since March, league president Javier Tebas has not ruled out the return of fans to stadiums as long as The measure is approved by the health authorities.

Until then, fans will be able to watch the original broadcast from the empty stadiums or an alternative with overlapping crowds in the fans' prerecorded stands and chants, similar to video games. New camera angles can be used in positions that previously would have affected fans.

In Italy, several groups of ultras have expressed their opposition to restarting without fans. There is also some concern about a 14-day quarantine rule in training camps that applies to an entire team if a person tests positive.

Italian teams still have 12 or 13 games to play, more than any of the other leagues.

There seem to be more obstacles to restarting between clubs with different agendas in the Premier League, where there is more money at stake than anywhere else due to large national and international broadcast deals.

Britain is also behind its European rivals to get rid of the virus, prompting some players to express concern that a return to the game will come too soon.

For Liverpool and their fans, the restart cannot come soon enough as the team nears its first title since 1990, even if fans in stadiums are not allowed to celebrate the big moment.

"A large part of me is relieved that the season is ending properly and fairly," said Liverpool fan Steve Jones, a regular at the games at Anfield. "We have waited 30 years for this so we can wait a few more months or the time we need for the party."