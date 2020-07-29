3 Gwinnett County inmates praised for saving deputy's life

The inmates noted that the agent appeared to "feel bad" while performing his security procedures in the housing unit, according to the statement.
When he returned to his seat at the aide's desk, the aide lost consciousness and fell to the concrete floor where he opened his head, GCSO said.
Inmates in rooms close enough to see him fall began pounding on his doors, and soon the entire unit was calling for the unconscious aide.
The deputy later said that he did not realize that he had fallen unconscious, according to the statement, but upon hearing the noise he woke up and took charge of opening the cell doors, believing that he was an inmate who needed help.
He lost consciousness again and prisoners rushed to help, the GCSO said. The deputy survived and is recovering at home.
The GCSO thanked the inmates for taking the opportunity to assist the deputy.
"These inmates came to their aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates were under no obligation to render assistance to a vulnerable and bleeding deputy, but were not they doubted. " statement said. "Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both."