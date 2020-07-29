3 Gwinnett County inmates praised for saving deputy's life

"We are deeply grateful to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they showed," GCSO said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

The inmates noted that the agent appeared to "feel bad" while performing his security procedures in the housing unit, according to the statement.

When he returned to his seat at the aide's desk, the aide lost consciousness and fell to the concrete floor where he opened his head, GCSO said.

Inmates in rooms close enough to see him fall began pounding on his doors, and soon the entire unit was calling for the unconscious aide.