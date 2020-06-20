3 ISIS hiding places destroyed in Iraq, says coalition

Three Islamic State (ISIS) camps were destroyed in northern Iraq by coalition planes in coordination with the Iraqi government, military officials announced Saturday.

ISIS hiding places were attacked in Wadi al-Shai, an area in Kirkuk province located in the northern part of the country and known to have become an ISIS hiding place, authorities said.

Hiding places in rural Iraq have become the terrorist organization's new modus operandi after the Iraqi Security Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces destroyed the last stronghold of ISIS in March 2019.

"The Iraqi Security Forces have a tactical match against ISIS; Airstrikes help destroy ISIS targets on hard-to-reach terrain with standard vehicles, "Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a coalition military spokesman, said in a statement Saturday." Blow up ISIS hiding places in places. Bucolic finally results in safety in cities and towns. "

Iraqi citizens have largely rejected the presence of ISIS in Iraq and have helped lead terrorists to rural desert and mountain areas, after being "released from areas formerly controlled by ISIS," according to military officials Saturday. .

US military personnel USA It continues to encourage Iraqi citizens to submit information about ISIS and to contact local security officials.

"Every Coalition precision airstrike is carried out at the request of the Iraqi government to help bring about a permanent defeat for Daesh," said Caggins.

ISIS regional leaders and operations continue to be white and "neutralized," according to military officials, forcing them to hide in rural areas.

The State Department has also encouraged people to submit information about Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, a top ISIS leader responsible for the organization's use of propaganda and in the creation of the horrifying videos that ISIS has become known for.

"Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan is one of the longest leading ISIS media officials," a State Department spokesman told Fox News last month.

He has been awarded a $ 3 million reward for any information surrounding him and his whereabouts.

"The Coalition and our partners will continue to keep relentless pressure on the terrorist organization," a statement released by the United States Central Command said Saturday.

"In addition to military operations, the Coalition has disrupted and significantly degraded ISIS propaganda operations, finances, and human trafficking networks."