3 kids let a black widow spider bite them in hopes of becoming Spider-Man

All of us, at one time or another, have wanted to give in to our fantasies in the hope that we can emerge as better people. Maybe even people with superpowers. Without a doubt, many of us have seen a pool of radioactive waste and wanted to roll through it and make tantrums even more extreme. Well, not a good idea, as three young brothers found out when they persuaded a poisonous black widow spider to bite them in the belief that it would give them spider powers like the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero, Spider-Man.

The three brothers, who are 8, 10 and 12 years old and who have not been named, were hospitalized after the incident, and fortunately their conditions have now improved considerably as all three were released and sent home.

The incident occurred in Chayanta, Bolivia, as the brothers watched over their sheep. Their mother was reportedly collecting wood at the time, before finding them crying and taking them to the Chayanta Health Center, where they were given medication to counter the spider's venom. The boys are said to have come up with the idea of ​​letting the spider bite them because of their love for the Marvel hero. SpidermanWhich of course features the main character Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider. The bite imbues Parker with various spider-themed superpowers, making him one of the world's most famous superheroes, Spiderman.

The brothers reportedly caused the spider to bite them by pricking it with a stick, and they quickly began to experience horrible symptoms of the spider's venom. They were taken to a hospital in the city of Llallagua, but their condition worsened and they were later transferred to the Children's Hospital in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, according to the Epidemiology chief of the Ministry of Health, Virgilio Pietro. Fortunately, all three siblings received a bite serum and their condition improved, and the children were discharged from the hospital five days later.

The case was revealed at a recent press conference, with the Chief of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Virgilio Pietro saying, "for children everything is real, movies are real, dreams can be real, and they (children) they are the hope of our life. "

The black widow spider is not usually aggressive, and although its bites can be deadly, they are rarely fatal to humans. Just don't hit them with a stick, because the probability of being given superpowers is nil.

As for the fictional Spiderman, Spider man 3, starring Tom Holland, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 both were recently delayed due to the current global situation. Spider man 3 will now launch on November 5, 2021, instead of the original July 2021 release date, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 set in theaters on October 7, 2022 since its original April 2022 release. This comes to us courtesy of the Daily Mirror.

