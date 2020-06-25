3 Las Vegas men accused of allegedly setting fire to a police car could face decades in prison

Three Las Vegas men were prosecuted in federal court Wednesday when they were accused of setting fire to a Metro police vehicle during a protest that occurred more than three weeks ago.

The United States Attorney for the District of Nevada, Nicholas A. Trutanich, announced the charges against Tyree Walker, 23; Devarian Haynes, 23, and Ricardo Densmore, 24, which included two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and two counts of arson, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ).

The defendants made their first appearance in court before Judge Cam Ferenbach, who scheduled a jury trial for August 24 before United States District Judge Andrew Gordon.

Court documents indicate that on May 31 Walker, Haynes and Densmore conspired to destroy a tagged vehicle of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) as protests related to the death of George Floyd occurred nearby.

THE TUSCON POLICE CHIEF OFFERS TO RESIGN AFTER THE DEATH OF THE HUSBAND MAN, LEFT ON THE GROUND

A video posted on social media captured the alleged crime and then led investigators to identify the three defendants, according to the Justice Department.

The video, allegedly filmed by Densmore, showed Haynes pouring some form of liquid from a gas can through a broken section in one of the vehicle's windows. Walker lit an object to light the liquid before Haynes dropped the gas can on the patrol.

The three men fled when they heard the police sirens approach.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a mandatory maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the charges of conspiracy and arson. They may also have to pay up to $ 250,000 in fines, respectively.