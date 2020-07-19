3 members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club died in an accident

Three members of a pro-police biker club were killed in a drunk driver accident Saturday in the Texas Hill Country.

The Texas-based group, the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, went out for an afternoon ride on Highway 16 to celebrate the club's anniversary when a drunk driver crossed the center strip and hit the group, according to the Office. of the Kerr County Sheriff.

Members Joseph Paglia, a retired police officer; Jerry Wayne Harbor, a veteran of the United States Army; and Michael White, also an Army veteran, died in the accident, an NBC affiliate reported.

Nine other cyclists were injured.

"Join Thin Blue Line LEMC and police across the country to pray for these brave men and their families," David Weed, spokesman for the motorcycle group, said in a statement.

"These men who spent their lives serving our country and their communities with courage and honor."

The driver of the accident was detained on multiple charges of intoxicated manslaughter and poisoning assault, the sheriff's office said.