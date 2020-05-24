3 nursing homes in central Texas report more than 100 cases of coronavirus





According to reports from public health officials, three central Texas nursing homes suffer from more than 100 cases of COVID-19 from their staff and residents. Three Texas Nursing Homes Suffer From Over 100 Cases Of COVID-19 While Some Parts Of The United States May Help Flatten The Coronavirus Pandemic Curve, The Truth Is Most Of The Country Is Still On The Rise in the COVID-19 number. And according to the latest report, that battle is now raging in central Texas since three of its nurses. Homes suffer from more than 100 cases of the deadly virus among its residents and staff. The data has recently been revealed in a presentation to the Austin City Council on Tuesday by the Interim Public Health Authority by Dr. Mark Escott, who showed that of the 2,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, 473 of them are between personal and resident senior centers. According to reported data, West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation has a total of 111 COVID-19 cases, with the breakdown revealing 81 positive resident cases, 30 positive staff cases, 19 resident deaths, and one staff death, unfortunately. The nursing home is also known to be the only one in the county with one death from COVID staff. Following this, another unidentified nursing home reported having 69 positive resident cases, 35 positive staff cases, and 11 total deaths, totaling 104 COVID-19 cases. Lastly, Trinity Care Center now has a total of 101 cases of COVID-19, which includes 33 team members and 68 residents who tested positive for the virus.

There is also a Stonebridge Health Rehab in Southwest Austin, which reportedly has 11 team members and 24 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, at the same meeting where the data was presented, Dr. Escott said Austin and the five-county metropolitan statistical area managed to effectively flatten the COVID-19 curve. However, it urges people to remain vigilant and careful. "We need to have local control, local influence over policy because this epidemic … this COVID-19 pandemic is affecting different cities differently at different times," said Escott. A vial of the drug Remdesivir is found during a press conference about the start of a study with the drug Ebola Remdesivir in particularly seriously ill patients at Eppendorf University Hospital (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany, on April 8, 2020, in medium of the new coronavirus. COVID-19 pandemic. ULRICH PERREY / POOL / AFP via Getty Images.




