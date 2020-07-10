3 people test positive for Covid-19 after taking a Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany, says airline

Flight 4815 departed on July 6, said a statement from the Rensselaer County Health Department.
The passengers were not symptomatic on the flight, but began showing symptoms on July 7.
"We have learned of three clients who tested positive for Covid-19 and recently traveled Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are following the guidance of local health care officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health and Safety of our customers and teams is our top priority, "Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN in an email.
Rensselaer County, in upstate New York, issued a notice Friday for passengers on that flight. The county is working with the state health department and local health departments as the case develops.
In June, Delta announced that 500 of its 90,000 employees nationwide tested positive for coronavirus. The airline said at the time that they had added more space, clean surfaces and introduced a safer service, including the requirement that all employees and customers wear face masks.
The airline also restored wine and beer options on July 2. The drinks were abruptly withdrawn from service in March because the airline wanted to minimize interaction between flight attendants and passengers, but has now worked on procedures to safely deliver the drinks to customers.
Delta is evaluating the return of liquor, soft drinks and a larger selection of snacks and meals.