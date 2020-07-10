3 people test positive for Covid-19 after taking a Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany, says airline

Flight 4815 departed on July 6, said a statement from the Rensselaer County Health Department.

The passengers were not symptomatic on the flight, but began showing symptoms on July 7.

"We have learned of three clients who tested positive for Covid-19 and recently traveled Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are following the guidance of local health care officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health and Safety of our customers and teams is our top priority, "Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN in an email.

Rensselaer County, in upstate New York, issued a notice Friday for passengers on that flight. The county is working with the state health department and local health departments as the case develops.