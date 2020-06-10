3 recordings. 3 screams of & # 39; I can't breathe & # 39 ;. 3 black men killed after interactions with police

There are three sets of recordings. Three screams of "I can't breathe". Three black men who died shortly after fighting with law enforcement officers trying to arrest them.

Days after Floyd's death, two other men began capturing national headlines, though they had died months earlier.

They were Javier Ambler, who died last year in Austin, Texas, after a vehicle chase; and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Washington, who died in March. Both are heard on video or audio recordings that say they cannot breathe. Both cases are under investigation, and the relatives of both men are asking for prosecutions.

In Minnesota, four now-fired officers face charges for Floyd's death, including one charged with second-degree murder.

Here is a look at the other two cases:

Texas: Javier Ambler

Javier Ambler II died after a police encounter in March 2019, but the police video shed new light on the incident, including his cries of "I can't breathe."

The body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department shows Williamson County Sheriff's deputies arresting Ambler, 40, after a vehicle search.

Television station Austin KVUE and US statesman Austin first reported on the video after months of requests for records.

Authorities said the incident began in Williamson County, Texas, and Ambler was unable to dim the headlights of his vehicle when he passed an agent.

The deputy attempted to stop Ambler, but Ambler continued to drive, ultimately leading officers in a 22-minute chase that ended with a county to the south in the city of Austin, authorities said.

After colliding his vehicle in Austin, Ambler came out with his hands up, but resisted officers' attempts to handcuff him and refused to follow orders, according to a report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. At least one deputy used a Taser on it, the report says.

An Austin police officer has arrived, and it's the video from his body camera that was released Monday. By the time he gets there, the deputies are already fighting with Ambler.

In the video, Ambler says "I have congestive heart failure" as well as "I can't breathe" multiple times.

About two minutes after the video first recorded Ambler saying he has heart failure, and nearly 90 seconds after he first heard him say he can't breathe, the agents appear to have handcuffed Ambler.

But less than 30 seconds after being handcuffed, officers appear to notice that Ambler is not responding. An officer is heard saying that on a radio request for emergency medical services.

After officers check for a pulse and find none, Ambler's handcuffs are removed and officers can be heard administering CPR until medical units arrive.

Ambler was taken to a hospital in Austin, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the chase ended, according to authorities reports.

The cause of death was congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, "in combination with forced restraint," according to custody death report from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.

The form of death was homicide, the report read.

A production team from the A&E show "Live PD" was at the scene of the arrest, having ridden with some of the officers. But the show was not on the air at the time, and footage of the crew was never broadcast, A&E said.

The Travis County District Attorney says he is leading an investigation into Ambler's death, but that it is "hampered by the lack of cooperation from the Williamson County Sheriff and & # 39; Live PD & # 39 ;."

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Monday that she requested videos from body cameras from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the television show, but was unable to obtain them.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that Moore had made "misleading statements" and is willing to participate in his investigation, but has not been contacted by his office.

"Any attempt to say that we have delayed or impeded the investigation is absolutely false. We fully participate in the investigation initiated by the Austin Police Department, the results of which were sent to Travis County D.A.," the sheriff's office said.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department's professional standards office had concluded that officers acted "in accordance" with the department's policies.

A&E said Tuesday that neither the network "nor the producers of & # 39; Live PD & # 39; were asked for the footage or an interview by police investigators or the district attorney's office."

A&E said it had removed its unsubmitted images, in accordance with policies that mean "preventing police authorities from using images against private citizens," after "learning that the investigation was complete."

There are no Austin police officers under investigation, Moore said. She said she intends to present the case to a grand jury this summer.

Jeff Edwards, an attorney for the Ambler family, has asked Moore to process the case.

Ambler's mother, Martiza Ambler, told CNN Tuesday that she knows that not all officers are bad, but that she would like the agents involved in her son's arrest to go to jail, "because they took their lives." .

"And they wear their insignia, they use their weapon, they use their position to try to beat people, and it's not okay," he said. "So if they need to retrain on how to arrest people, they should do it," he said.

Washington State: Manuel Ellis

In Tacoma, Washington, police attempted to arrest Manuel Ellis on March 3, alleging that the 33-year-old man was "trying to open the doors of occupied vehicles."

A physical altercation ensued and Ellis had to be restrained, police said.

The police dispatch audio, captured by the Broadcastify website, provides additional details. Officers can be heard calling for a limp, a kind of leg restraint. About 50 seconds later, when an officer relays a message to the dispatcher, a male voice can be heard in the background exclaiming, "I can't breathe."

That voice belonged to Ellis, according to James Bible, an attorney for the Ellis family.

Officers requested medical assistance, but Ellis died at the scene.

Ellis' cause of death was respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office determined. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.

His death has sparked protests in the city of 218,000 located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating Ellis's death, did not return CNN calls seeking comment.

"There were no knees over the head, there was no disruption to movement, none of that," department spokesman Ed Troyer told CNN affiliate KIRO. "He was handcuffed, talking, breathing, and throughout the process when he had trouble breathing, officers put him on his side and helped him."

A video appears to show officers hitting a black man as he lies on the ground. A second video appears to show officers holding the man while on the ground and telling him to put his hands behind his back. The Bible says that man is Ellis.

Four police officers have been placed on administrative leave. Neither faces charges.

Ellis's family is asking that four officers be fired and processed.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodard has asked for the same, spurring backlash from the local police union, which accuses her of rushing to court.