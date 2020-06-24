3 soccer players announce transfer plans from Liberty

Three Liberty University soccer players say they have entered the transfer portal, and two of them cite "racial insensitivity" by the university leadership or similar reasons for their decisions.

Kei & # 39; Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, both second-year defenders, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad announced their intentions on Twitter. Clark and Land, who are black, cited racial or cultural concerns with the leadership of the evangelical school.

"Due to cultural (incompetence) within multiple levels of leadership, it does not align with my code of ethics," Clark wrote in a Send Monday. In it, he praised the coaches and players he worked with, but said his decision was "bigger than football."

Terrain specifically aforementioned "Racial Insensitivity Displayed by Leadership" at Liberty.

Cozad, which is white wrote he was "ready for a new opportunity".

Nine players, including three scholarship holders, were transferred or had their name removed from the soccer roster shortly after the players returned to campus on June 1.

In response to Clark and Land's tweets, the school said inappropriate comments from a teacher Who was subsequently fired led to the decisions of the two players.

Upon arriving via Twitter, Clark said the professor's comments were "one of the reasons" why he had decided to seek a transfer, but declined to elaborate when asked if the recent Twitter activity by Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. was also among his reasons for leaving.

With the decisions, a total of four student-athletes have announced that they are transferring. Female basketball player Asia Todd announced about two weeks ago that "racial insensitivity" that "did not align with my moral compass or personal convictions" prompted her to leave.

Earlier this month, Falwell apologized for a tweet in late May deemed inappropriate by nearly three dozen black alumni who publicly reprimanded him.

In the tweet, Falwell said he was "firmly opposed" to a mask mandate from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus "until I decided to design mine." With it, he posted a photo of a person with a black face and another with the Ku Klux Klan suit. The photo appeared on the Northam medical yearbook page and, when it was released last year, sparked a scandal that nearly forced the Democrat to leave office.

In his apology, Falwell said: "I really updated the trauma that the image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point."

He said he had removed the tweet.