3 tables show how the Republican Party is losing the opportunity to keep the Senate





"The democratic chances of gaining control of the camera have improved significantly (in the last nine months)," write Nathan Gonzales and Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections. And in its latest ratings update, The Cook Political Report says Democrats are now a slight favorite to win the Senate majority.

There are 35 seats in the Senate up for grabs this November, 12 of which are Democrats and 23 are Republicans. That gives Republicans an inherent advantage. But since November last year, that strong Republican defense has been slowly eroding, opening up the possibility for Democrats to win enough seats for a majority takeover. The number of states rated "Solidly Republican" by The Cook Political Report has been reduced from 13 to 10.

Democrats now have 47 seats in the Senate, including two independents who meet with them. To win the Senate majority, they would have to defend those 12 seats and pick up an additional four in November, or three, if former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the White House and could send his vice president to serve as a deciding vote. . Unlike in 2018, when most Democrats were defending seats, many of this year's Senate elections are held in states that voted for President Donald Trump and are seats defended by Republican senators.

Since November 2019, Republicans on Cook's forecast have advanced deeply red in Alabama and Mississippi, but have lost ground in nine other states. Those include not only battlefield states like North Carolina and Arizona, but also Georgia, Montana, and Kansas, which have reliably voted for the Republican Party for decades. Each seat demoted by forecasters presents another avenue for Democrats to win the 16 races needed for a majority.