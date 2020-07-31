3 tables show how the Republican Party is losing the opportunity to keep the Senate

There are 35 seats in the Senate up for grabs this November, 12 of which are Democrats and 23 are Republicans. That gives Republicans an inherent advantage. But since November last year, that strong Republican defense has been slowly eroding, opening up the possibility for Democrats to win enough seats for a majority takeover. The number of states rated "Solidly Republican" by The Cook Political Report has been reduced from 13 to 10.
Democrats now have 47 seats in the Senate, including two independents who meet with them. To win the Senate majority, they would have to defend those 12 seats and pick up an additional four in November, or three, if former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the White House and could send his vice president to serve as a deciding vote. . Unlike in 2018, when most Democrats were defending seats, many of this year's Senate elections are held in states that voted for President Donald Trump and are seats defended by Republican senators.
Since November 2019, Republicans on Cook's forecast have advanced deeply red in Alabama and Mississippi, but have lost ground in nine other states. Those include not only battlefield states like North Carolina and Arizona, but also Georgia, Montana, and Kansas, which have reliably voted for the Republican Party for decades. Each seat demoted by forecasters presents another avenue for Democrats to win the 16 races needed for a majority.
Cook determines his scores by talking to national and state sources, looking at public and private surveys, and judging the quality of candidates and fundraising, Cook Senate Editor Jessica Taylor explained in an email. A race classified as "Solid" means that it is neither considered competitive nor likely to be played closely. A "solid" race drops to "Probable" if that race gets an unusually strong opposition candidate or closer-than-expected polls. And "Probable" becomes "Lean" if that race becomes increasingly competitive but one party still has an advantage.
Democrats will still have to defend a seat in the United States Senate in Alabama, which voted for Democrat Doug Jones in the 2017 special election on Republican Roy Moore, an exceptionally flawed candidate. Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also have to defend his seat in Michigan, a decisive state in the Trump vote that Republicans point to as a pickup. Since November, Michigan's "Democratic Leans" rating has not changed, but Jones' career in Alabama increased from "shots" to "Leans Republican."
Republican senators also can't escape the unique circumstances of 2020. "In a presidential election year, even low-vote elections are often driven by the top of the ballot, and that's especially true with a president who has a So tight control at your party, "Taylor said.
Two other leading election forecasters have reached similar conclusions. Internal elections and the center for politics Larry Sabato's crystal ball has reduced the number of Republican seats rated "solid" or "safe" in the past nine months.
While several red state ratings have weakened, a Democratic Senate takeover still relies on Tossup and bowing Republican states tilting in his favor. For Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer to have a chance to become the majority leader in the Senate, he will have to hope that the political climate does not increase between now and November with the same fervor as in recent months.