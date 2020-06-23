30% of oil shale companies could collapse if crude stays so cheap

About 30% of US oil shale operators are technically insolvent at oil prices of $ 35 a barrel, according to a study released Monday by Deloitte. That means that the discounted future value of these frackers is lower than their total debt.
"Underneath this phenomenal growth, the reality is that the shale boom peaked without generating money for the industry," the report said.
Outside of companies that are technically insolvent, 20% of oil shale oil operators in the United States are financially "stressed" by $ 35 of oil, Deloitte found.
Frackers have burned up to $ 300 billion
With the help of historically low interest rates, US oil shale companies have long enjoyed easy access to capital by investors captivated by their growth potential. These investments enabled technological innovations that triggered production and made frackers more efficient.
However, earnings and free cash flow were elusive. The US shale industry USA It has consumed $ 300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte.
The ongoing recession and low energy prices are now forcing large and small oil companies to cut the value of their once lucrative portfolios.
Those Big Oil writedowns could be just the beginning. Deloitte says the shale industry will also be forced to write down the value of its assets by as much as $ 300 billion, according to Deloitte.
And while these asset impairments do not directly affect a company's cash levels, they do worsen already precarious leverage metrics. This is because the amortizations do not eliminate the accumulated debt to develop drilling projects.
Fracking Pioneer Could Go Bankrupt Next
With the next wave of writedowns, the US shale industry leverage ratio. USA It could rise to 54% from 40%, according to Deloitte, which could trigger "many negative sequences of events, including bankruptcy."
Already this year, 18 oil and gas companies have stopped paying their debt, compared to 20 all last year, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Buyer be careful
Financial stress could trigger a series of last-minute mergers by oil companies that cannot pay or refinance their debt.
Deloitte cautions that only 27% of the top E&P companies are truly "attractive" acquisition targets. "Being 'adventurous' in today's uncertain environment could be fatal," the report said, adding that half of the drilling companies are risky bets.
"The key question is what to buy and, more importantly, what not to buy," Deloitte wrote.
Fossil fuels starving for cash
It won't be easier for the US shale industry. USA Attract capital.
At the same time, there remains great uncertainty about how fast the world economy will recover from the deep recession.
Given the rise in remote work and the decline in air travel, it could take considerable time for oil demand to return to pre-crisis levels, if it ever does.