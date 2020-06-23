30% of oil shale companies could collapse if crude stays so cheap

And now low oil prices, large amounts of debt, and capital flight away from fossil fuels threaten to trigger a wave of bankruptcies and fire sales to larger players.

About 30% of US oil shale operators are technically insolvent at oil prices of $ 35 a barrel, according to a study released Monday by Deloitte. That means that the discounted future value of these frackers is lower than their total debt.

By that same metric, roughly half of the US shale industry is technically insolvent at $ 20 a barrel. Crude exceeded that extremely low threshold in April, when US oil briefly dropped below zero to $ 40 a barrel negative. Since then, oil has recovered to around $ 40 per barrel.

"Underneath this phenomenal growth, the reality is that the shale boom peaked without generating money for the industry," the report said.

Outside of companies that are technically insolvent, 20% of oil shale oil operators in the United States are financially "stressed" by $ 35 of oil, Deloitte found.

Frackers have burned up to $ 300 billion

With the help of historically low interest rates, US oil shale companies have long enjoyed easy access to capital by investors captivated by their growth potential. These investments enabled technological innovations that triggered production and made frackers more efficient.

However, earnings and free cash flow were elusive. The US shale industry USA It has consumed $ 300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte.

The ongoing recession and low energy prices are now forcing large and small oil companies to cut the value of their once lucrative portfolios.

Last week, BP ( BP ) warned that it will write down the value of its assets, including untapped oil and gas reserves, at up to $ 17.5 billion. That is around 6% of the company's assets.

ExxonMobil ( XOM ) It took a $ 2.9 billion charge linked to amortizations during the first quarter, causing the company's first quarterly loss since at least 1999.

Those Big Oil writedowns could be just the beginning. Deloitte says the shale industry will also be forced to write down the value of its assets by as much as $ 300 billion, according to Deloitte.

And while these asset impairments do not directly affect a company's cash levels, they do worsen already precarious leverage metrics. This is because the amortizations do not eliminate the accumulated debt to develop drilling projects.

Fracking Pioneer Could Go Bankrupt Next

With the next wave of writedowns, the US shale industry leverage ratio. USA It could rise to 54% from 40%, according to Deloitte, which could trigger "many negative sequences of events, including bankruptcy."

Already this year, 18 oil and gas companies have stopped paying their debt, compared to 20 all last year, according to S&P Global Ratings.

A dozen of those energy presets were from companies based in the United States, including the former shale star Whiting Petroleum ( WLL ) and offshore drilling company Diamond on the high seas ( DO ) .

Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ) , a pioneer in the fracking industry, may well be next.

The oil and gas company has been in financial trouble for years, but the pandemic can push it to the limit. Last week, Chesapeake skipped interest payments of $ 13.5 million, according to documents filed by the SEC. The company has a 30-day grace period before it is deemed to have defaulted.

Chesapeake Energy "impending" bankruptcies, as well as California Resources ( CRC ) will raise the high-performance default rate in the energy sector to 14%, according to Fitch Ratings. The sector's junk bond default rate is expected to end 2020 at 17%, Fitch said. That's just the record 19.7% set in January 2017.

Buyer be careful

Financial stress could trigger a series of last-minute mergers by oil companies that cannot pay or refinance their debt.

Chevron ( CVX ) and ExxonMobil, the two largest US oil companies. In the US, they have the financial resources to pick up distressed shale companies. But there may not be much to rescue.

Deloitte cautions that only 27% of the top E&P companies are truly "attractive" acquisition targets. "Being 'adventurous' in today's uncertain environment could be fatal," the report said, adding that half of the drilling companies are risky bets.

"The key question is what to buy and, more importantly, what not to buy," Deloitte wrote.

Last year, Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) won a bidding war against Chevron to acquire the Anadarko Petroleum shale drill. But now Occidental, backed by Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn, is struggling to pay off the debt it built up to achieve the deal.

Occidental has cut its dividend from 79 cents a share to just one penny, dramatically reduces spending and is selling assets to raise cash.

Fossil fuels starving for cash

It won't be easier for the US shale industry. USA Attract capital.

Investors are not only wary of investing more money in an industry with a history of burning cash, but concerns about climate change are sending cash to cleaner alternatives such as solar, wind and electric.

New York, London and other cities and public institutions have promised to discharge their fossil fuel investments. Thus they have dozens of universities around the world.

Even the Vatican calls on Catholics and the private sector to divest themselves of fossil fuel companies and others that are driving climate change.

At the same time, there remains great uncertainty about how fast the world economy will recover from the deep recession.

Given the rise in remote work and the decline in air travel, it could take considerable time for oil demand to return to pre-crisis levels, if it ever does.