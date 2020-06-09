31 unique Father's Day gifts

Dads are like snowflakes: no two are exactly alike. So why do we think we can escape with a generic gift? Do not worry. We've digged deep to find 25 Father's Day gifts that stand out in a crowd as much as he does. Whether your father, or one of the other dads on your gift list, is in the '80s rock bands, the great outdoors, craft cocktails, or home light shows controlled by your phone We have found rare and premium things that will rock your world.

Hatch Pops Hoodie ($ 78; hatch.com)

Chic maternity brand (and beyond) Hatch created this cozy limited-edition sweatshirt just for parents.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Viski Professional Lewis Bag and Mallet ($ 29.69; amazon.com)

Viski Professional Lewis Bag and Mallet

Mixologists will tell you that ice makes or breaks the quality of the cocktail. With this ice pack and mallet, the father who loves to mix the perfect drink can break, crush, or pulverize ice perfectly for his summer drinks. Add something Large Cube Silicone Ice Molds ($ 12.99; amazon.com) for good measure.

_____________________________________________________________________________

& # 39; The decade that shook: the photography of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss & # 39; ($ 45; amazon.com)

"The decade that shook: the photography of Mark & ​​# 39; Weissguy & # 39; Weiss"

For his photos that capture everyone from Guns N & # 39; Roses to Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen and Joan Jett, Mark Weiss is a rock legend in his own right. As Kiss's Gene Simmons says, "He may not be playing the guitar, but that camera is his guitar. He is a rock star." This new 378-page hardcover is a collection of some of Weiss's most incredible photos depicting rock & # 39; n & # 39; royalty Roll of the rough 80s, making it a must-have for any parent who rocks.

_____________________________________________________________________________

James Suckling teaches appreciation of wine ($ 15 / mo, billed annually; masterclass.com)

James Suckling teaches appreciation of wine

Whether you know your regions and notes or are starting to explore reds and whites, this MasterClass with James Suckling, considered "one of the most powerful wine critics", will teach Dad how to deepen his knowledge and appreciation for wine.

_____________________________________________________________________________

BAGSMART Universal Cable Organizer ($ 15.99; amazon.com)

BAGSMART universal cable organizer

Of course, with your collection of gadgets, keeping cables organized can be a game of chess. Well, that tangled mess can become history after you give him this universal cable organizer that fits perfectly in everything while not in use.

_____________________________________________________________________________

& # 39; I Love You This Much & # 39; – Daddy Edition ($ 29.99; wonderbly.com)

I love you so much – Dad edition

This 9-square-inch book is almost a guaranteed tear about how much you love Dad. Personalize the names (your nickname and your child's name) as well as your skin tone and hair color. This is perfect for new parents, or parents of children up to 3 years old – the recommended age for the story.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Create your own reel viewer ($ 29.95; uncommongoods.com)

Create your own reel viewer

Who doesn't love a device that reminds them of their childhood? Combine Dad's childhood with yours by creating a custom reel viewer like the ones he used as a child. This set comes with the viewer and a personalized "reel" of seven of your favorite images, be it family memories, milestones, or anything else that makes you smile.

_____________________________________________________________________________

NCAA Floral Button Down Shirt ($ 59.99; amazon.com)

NCAA Floral Button Down Shirt

For a father full of talent and team spirit for his alma mater, one of these Hawaiian style floral button down shirts will earn you big points. Each 100% viscose shirt has a tropical jazz pattern that includes your team logo.

_____________________________________________________________________________

BioLite HeadLamp Rechargeable 330 Lumen No Bounce Light ($ 59.95; amazon.com)

BioLite HeadLamp Rechargeable 330 Lumen Bounce Lamp

Don't let the cool, ultra-thin case fool you. This lighthouse is not only for its appearance, it is also a serious workhorse. The battery lasts up to 40 hours on low charge and recharges via USB. Furthermore, it reaches a maximum of 330 lumens (100 lumens are considered bright enough for most gateways).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Theragun mini ($ 199; theragun.com)

Theragun massage devices have become a social media phenomenon for their slow-motion videos of rippling flesh. This Theragun mini model is the most affordable and quietest version available. We tried some Theraguns to figure out the pros and cons for ourselves, and the mini is a solid way to get deep tissue relief at home.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Box ($ 135; food52.com)

Taming the box of crazy hot sauce

Hot sauce-loving dads will be put to the test with this set of 11 hot sauces ranging from "soft" to "guts of hell", in bottles ranging from 0.5 to 8 ounces. Cook up some chicken wings and challenge him to a tasting duel, in person or through Zoom, for an unforgettable Father's Day bonding experience.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Filler Gift Journal "What I Love From Dad" ($ 7.43, originally $ 11.80; amazon.com)

What I love about Dad's gift diary of filling in the blank

For a more personal touch, this blank filler journal allows you to write your own messages to Dad. Just be sure to get her a box of tissues as well.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tough Stuff Collection ($ 65; bloomscape.com)

If you have a tough guy on your hands, here is a collection of plants that match his personality. Even if Daddy uses a little hard love and doesn't water them for a couple of weeks, these plants will be fine. Note: These bad guys take about two weeks to arrive, so plan accordingly.

_____________________________________________________________________________

& # 39; Exceptionally bad dad jokes: so terribly horrible … but wonderfully exciting & # 39; ($ 8.99; amazon.com)

"Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Terribly Horrible … But Wonderfully Exciting"

There's something terribly universal about Dad's bad jokes, but we all love them. This book compiles some of the best, including: "Whoever has stolen my Microsoft Office, I will find you. You have my word."

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($ 24.99, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker, Silver

If Dad likes breakfast but doesn't like making it, help him get his days off to a good start with this all-in-one sandwich maker that can whip up sausage, egg, and cheese in just five minutes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Two Spotlights and Smart Spotlights ($ 59.99; amazon.com)

Two smart bulbs and hub

Dads tend to love their quirky little gadgets, like these smartphone-controlled, Alexa, and Google Assistant color-changing LED bulbs. Whether you're checking them out in the baby's room at bedtime or queuing up for the light show for a karaoke night at home, it's surprising how many reasons you'll find for changing the color and brightness of the lights. in any room.

_____________________________________________________________________________

LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit ($ 29.63, originally $ 34.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit

LifeStraw has become famous for its small filter that can kill 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites. The Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter turns Dad's favorite water bottle, from Kleen Kanteen to Nalgene, into a filtration system that you can use anywhere for up to 1,000 gallons of water.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Star Sky custom map print (starting at $ 23.40; etsy.com)

Star Sky Custom Map Printing

A parent who loves space, star gazing or their telescope will appreciate this thoughtful and completely unique work of art from Etsy's BlissfulMelodyDesign store that presents the night sky as it appeared when each of their children was born. The artwork can be personalized with up to six children's names along with each child's date, time, and birthplace. Choose from a digital, print, or canvas file, as well as a myriad of sizes and fonts. Note: Creating more shipping time takes 3-5 business days, so please place your order soon for delivery in time for big day.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Daddy's Playbook ($ 11.39; amazon.com)

Sports fan dads of all ages will appreciate this collection of over 100 famous quotes from some of history's brightest coaches.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Versa-Brella SPF 50+ ($ 19.99; amazon.com)

Known as an excellent umbrella for apartment dwellers with balconies, this versatile little clamp fits almost anywhere to protect you from the sun and rain at any angle. Put it in a golf bag, lawn chair, back cover, boat, or anywhere else to make the days a little more comfortable.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($ 13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer

Whether you are a live music fanatic, a sports fanatic, a theater fanatic or all of the above, this ticket organizer gives you a place to cement your most memorable moments for posterity.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Byriver Acupressure Foot Massage Slides ($ 25.95; amazon.com)

Acupressure Byriver foot massage slides

Refresh your sore feet as you walk in these acupressure sandals. Reviewers recommend wearing socks with them until your feet begin to release tension, so warn Dad that your feet may hurt more before you feel better.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nuwave Brio Air Fryer ($ 59.95, originally $ 99.99; amazon.com)

Air Fyers is having a moment on social media, and with good reason. It is amazing what you can do with one. This sleek machine is smaller than others, so it doesn't take up too much counter space. It has six presets: frozen fries, home fries, steak, chicken, fish, and, of course, nuggets. Dads will love exploring the crisp, low-fat fried possibilities this machine offers.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The 8-Pair Parent-Youth Sock Pack ($ 64.80, originally $ 72; pumps.com)

8-pack parent-youth socks

Dad and your favorite son or daughter can coordinate their sock closets with this pack of eight of the most comfortable socks on the market; We have tried them and we swear by them. And, for each Parent-Youth package sold, eight pairs of socks are donated to those in need.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Jogger Flex Pro Jersey Jetset ($ 128; thegoodmanbrand.com)

Good Man Brand Flex Pro Jersey Tracksuit Jogger

Dads who love lounging at home, in something that also feels good to wear outside the home, will adore these incredibly comfortable jersey joggers. One of our editors says that her husband wants them in all colors because they look prettier than sweats, but they feel softer and better made than any other runner he has ever tried. Note: They run a pinch on the small side, so order if it's between sizes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Purple Double Seat Cushion ($ 99; purple.com)

Purple double seat cushion

If Dad has been working from home on an awkward chair that was only designed to sit occasionally, this mattress maker cushion Purple might be the answer. The gel-shaped padded and squared pad works to relieve painful pressure on firm, soft seats. One of our editors even takes yours in the car for added comfort on the road.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Mason Shaker ($ 8.70, originally $ 29; wandpdesign.com)

Add some rustic utilitarian charm to Dad's house bar with this Mason jar shaker.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The 90s Mistaken Lyrics Coasters ($ 25; amazon.com)

The 90s Mistaken Lyrics Coasters

The songs from his glory days get a hilarious new treatment with these cork roller coasters. Each features a lyric from a popular song that isn't quite right, for example, "don't call waterfalls Jason" instead of "don't chase waterfalls."

_____________________________________________________________________________

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill ($ 379, originally $ 479.99; amazon.com)

Weber Spirit II E-210 2 Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Roasting in the backyard on a classic Weber propane grill will make a summer away from social simply delicious. You may want to throw away the Weber Spirit Cover ($ 57.86; amazon.com) If you know that this masterpiece will have to live outside all year.

_____________________________________________________________________________

BenShot Pint Glass with Real Golf Ball ($ 25.99; amazon.com)

BenShot beer glass with real golf ball

If Dad is a golf player, he will get a kick out of this beer glass with a real golf ball embedded in his side. It is safe to drink and throw in the dishwasher.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Men's Guitar Socks ($ 10; amazon.com)

Play all the right chords with a parent who appreciates an acoustic ensemble, whether during camp or at a concert, in these socks that are as distinctive as he is.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our other Father's Day gift guides here:

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.