36 cruise ship crews test positive for COVID-19

A Norwegian cruise ship sailed with hundreds of passengers on two voyages before docking, disembarked tourists, and discovered that 36 of its crew members had the coronavirus.

The shipping company, Hurtigruten, said it only learned of the contagion outbreak among its workers on Friday, two weeks after the ship's first recent trip and one week after the second.

Now, "209 guests from the first trip [July 17] and 178 guests from the departure on July 24 will be quarantined in accordance with Norwegian health authority regulations," Hurtigruten said in a statement Saturday.

"We work closely with Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, reporting, additional testing and infection monitoring."

The company said four of the 158 crew members aboard its MS Roald Amundsen "were isolated several days ago due to other symptoms of the disease, showing no symptoms of COVID-19."

Then, "they underwent a routine test," they were found to have the coronavirus, and they were admitted to a hospital in Tromso, Norway, on Friday morning.

The other 32 workers who have since returned positive tests have "shown no signs of illness or symptoms of COVID-19," said the liner.

The ship was scheduled to set sail again for the Svalbard archipelago in Norway on Friday afternoon, but that trip was canceled, the company said.

Cruises became synonymous with coronavirus outbreaks at the start of the pandemic last spring that a major line, Royal Caribbean, removed "Cruises" from their name last week. The industry has said it is shaking with continuing fears about catching the contagion on board ships.