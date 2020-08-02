36 Norwegian cruise ship crew positive for coronavirus

"None of the 154 crew members who are still aboard the ship, including the 32 new confirmed positive tests on Saturday, have shown signs of disease or symptoms of Covid-19," he said. "Four guests tested positive. The ship is docked in Tromso, Norway, with no guests on board."
All four crew members tested positive on Friday after being isolated for several days for showing "other symptoms of the disease" but none associated with Covid-19, according to the statement. They are in a hospital in Tromso.
The ship was scheduled to set sail for Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in northern Norway, on Friday afternoon. That trip has been canceled.
Hurtigruten said the guests of two expeditions are now self-quarantining according to Norwegian regulations.
"The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten's number one priority," Hurtigruten said in the statement. "All crew members are monitored and examined on a daily basis."
Hurtigruten Vice President of Global Communications Rune Thomas Ege said the company was "focusing all available efforts on caring for our guests and colleagues" and would be "working closely with Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, information , additional testing and infection monitoring. "
The MS Roald Amundsen had two expeditions to the Arctic, one on July 17 with 209 guests and the other on July 24 with 178 guests on board.
On July 27, the European Maritime Safety Agency issued guidelines for the resumption of cruises in the European Union and countries of the European Economic Area. It states that "cruise operators must ensure that cruises do not present unacceptable risks to the health of passengers, staff, and the general public, particularly compared to other types of tour packages."
It recommends improved cleaning, maintaining a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters and the use of face masks if the physical distance cannot be maintained.
Hurtigruten said its non-Norwegian crew members are quarantined before boarding, and that the non-European crew must undergo two negative Covid-19 tests before leaving their home country.