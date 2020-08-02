36 Norwegian cruise ship crew positive for coronavirus





All 158 MS Roald Amundsen crew members were examined after four staff members became ill and were found to have the disease on Friday, according to a statement released Saturday by Hurtigruten, the ship's owner.

"None of the 154 crew members who are still aboard the ship, including the 32 new confirmed positive tests on Saturday, have shown signs of disease or symptoms of Covid-19," he said. "Four guests tested positive. The ship is docked in Tromso, Norway, with no guests on board."

All four crew members tested positive on Friday after being isolated for several days for showing "other symptoms of the disease" but none associated with Covid-19, according to the statement. They are in a hospital in Tromso.

The ship was scheduled to set sail for Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in northern Norway, on Friday afternoon. That trip has been canceled.