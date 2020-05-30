37 light-hearted '80s comedies we need now

Now, more than ever, we need to escape through the movie, and today's movies are not as effective in disconnecting the harsh reality. Everything is, for the most part, heavy, raw, dark, and excessively based on very real trauma. No decade or movie genre encapsulated lighthearted escapism like 80s comedies. They had a kind of silly charm and worthlessness rarely seen in modern film. Sure, many movies, like the works of John Hughes, touched on real-world personal themes, but these subjects were addressed in a lighter way, with more innocent humor injected to ease the weight of misery. Look at Hughes' Pretty in Pink, for example: the film is about a confused and lost teenage girl looking for her place, while her depressed and unemployed father wanders around the house without making any effort to act together. . While that may sound heavy on paper, not once throughout the movie are you forced to get sick from a character's despair, nor do you feel dejected after the movie's conclusion.

The comedies of John Hughes and other notable writers and directors from the '80s covered related struggles, the movies have to, but they were full of laughter and usually soaked with hope. These were the days before it was all a pretentious indie drama or an over-the-top action movie that has a couple of jokes. We need to revisit the decade of family vacations that went wrong, the idiots struggling to find their identity, and the fools. vs snobs ventures. Everyone could use a Chevy Chase or John Candy tour. For that reason, I have compiled some of the best riots of the 80s in one list.

Lampoon National Holidays (1983)

Synopsis: The Griswolds, an American family, take a trip to the Wally World amusement park, although the trip proves to be more than they expected.

Based on a John Hughes short story originally published in The National Lampoon, and Hughes' second attempt at screenwriting after an early flawed glitch with the overwhelming horror comedy Class Reunion, National Lampoon & # 39; s Vacation was the original hit. Hughes who gave him the name and freedom to keep making honest, hysterically funny movies. Christmas Vacation is generally coined as the best vacation franchise, but Vacation is the funniest (and darkest). While a somewhat dark movie shouldn't make a place on a list of light-hearted comedies, Vacation is silly and fun despite its tacky themes, and that's a testament to Hughes 'writing and Harold Ramis' direction. Who else could make adultery, teen drug use, and senile death seem so silly?

Planes, trains and automobiles (1987)

Synopsis: A man faces every imaginable challenge as he tries to get home for Thanksgiving, accompanied by a rude stranger who makes a living selling rings for shower curtains.

Planes, trains and automobiles It is both an essential Thanksgiving vision and a masterpiece. It is both a tear and a riot of laughter, and that is difficult to achieve. John Candy brings heart and obscenity, while Steve Martin provides dry wit, making them an unrivaled comedic couple in what appears to be a super fun comedy of friends with an immense amount of charm. Until you see this one again, you will forget how many classic lines are scattered everywhere. We remember him fondly, but we do not give him due credit for the sharpness of the writing. A new visit of Planes, Trains and Automobiles also shows how we have collectively lost sight of how fun body noises can be. There is so much phlegm in this movie, and it remains.

Funny Farm (1988)

Synopsis: The transfer of a yuppie couple from the city to the country is not as easy as they had planned.

When we think "Chevy Chase" we think Holidays, Fletch, or how notoriously insufferable off-screen it has been tagged, but we hardly think about Funny farm. It's an outrageously fun and forgotten gem, and an above-average story of fish out of water. I admit it, although I am including it, I cannot say that it is something extraordinarily brilliant. Funny Farm has a fairly standard 80s comedy plot, but Chevy is at his best; There's a relationship to invest in, and there are enough fun moments and quirky characters to be seen again annually.

Caddyshack (1980)

Synopsis: Not everything is usual in an exclusive country club, as a new abrasive member joins and a destructive gopher terrifies the course.

Caddyshack It's more of a hodgepodge of great sketches than a coherent movie, but with so many brilliant names involved, it really couldn't have gone any other way. Chevy plays it mostly direct and sarcastic, which is where it shines. Bill Murray exploits his improvisational skills in what amounts to stupid perfection. Ted Knight excels in his role as angry and wealthy, and last but not least, Rodney Dangerfield is free to be his cartoon character. It took some time, but Caddyshack It became an undisputed cult classic, and perhaps the best sports comedy ever made. Unfortunately, it was the latest project from National Lampoon pioneer Doug Kenney, and one he didn't get a chance to see loved.

The Outdoors (1988)

Synopsis: A Chicago man's serene family vacation is crashed by his nasty in-laws.

The Great Outdoors is appreciated by many, however there is debate as to whether or not it is a classic (it is). I don't see or hear it often among the "funniest movies of all time," but it's up there, and familiar for that matter. While I like to see John Candy carry the comic weight of a movie, Dan Akroyd does most of the heavy lifting here, while Candy sits in the back seat and gives off heat. That Candy is more serious is not a mistake, considering that Dan Akroyd is at his best in Outdoors, and largely responsible for making it such a laugh-filled movie. Although writer John Hughes engages in pretty useless teen romance (because he's John Hughes), The Great Outdoors is still an almost perfect lighthearted outlet.

Fletch (1985)

Synopsis: News reporter Fletch is offered a large sum of money to kill a cancerous millionaire, although it is clear that there is more to the story.

Chevy Chase flexes his ability to act as a character in Fletch, and does a great job, but it's the beautifully crafted pranks that made this a huge success. Fletch's success sparked a surprisingly strong sequel, Fletch livesWhich is great when it comes to 80's comedy sequels. Both are worth seeing or revisiting, but Fletch it is worthy of being included in one of the best comedy lists of all time. Chevy is sarcastic as always, which is just where he should be.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Synopsis: A girl's family forgets her 16th birthday, which turns out to be much more memorable than she could have hoped for.

Sixteen candles It has been re-emerging in discussion in recent years, and not out of respect. Many seemed shocked by (or making up shock) the spicy material and jokes. It's a rather tame movie, save for the moderately racist Long Duk Dong, and the slightly violent demeanor of Anthony Michael Hall's character. People seem to be forgetting 2 facts: This was in the early '80s, when racial cracks were fair game, and you just can't "cancel" a John Hughes classic. I recommend not reading a history book if you are offended by what happened decades ago. Also, this is the John Hughes writing we are talking about: nothing was not written out of hatred or malice. However, you know what they say: one man's joyous fun is another's trauma. If you take Sixteen candles with a grain of salt and understand that it was a very different moment, a fun journey awaits you.

The Burbs (1989)

Synopsis: Residents of an everyday suburban neighborhood collectively convince themselves that their new neighbors are part of a murderous cult.

Joe Dante made a horror comedy masterpiece with The & # 39; Burbs. It's weird enough to be * almost * really disturbing at times, but it never deviates from its hysterical roots. The & # 39; Burbs is completely smart and fun, with notable comedic performances by Bruce Dern and Rick Ducommun. Ducommun actually steals the limelight like oafish neighbor Art Weingartner, and it could be argued that the late actor wasn't used in enough movies. Beyond being a golden comedy, The Burbs is also a pretty poignant and accurate look at what's going on in suburban life: people in each other's businesses, making up outrageous rumors just because they have nothing better to do. This is a movie for those who grew up in the suburbs, Tom Hanks fans and anyone who enjoys a well done individualistic fun movie.

Uncle Buck (1989)

Synopsis: A couple, unable to find a last-minute babysitter, call Uncle Buck to care for their distraught teenage daughter and their two cute brothers.

John Candy's most notable role in a career filled with notable roles, Uncle buck it is the pinnacle of light-hearted comedy. If there was ever a movie to describe as "comforting", this is it. Candy radiates a kind of comfort that catches you, but it also offers some lines of fireballs. Uncle Buck is delightful. It is an accurate look at the surface of the tense dynamics of the Central American family, and a very light examination of the fun-loving man who cannot ambitiously commit to anything. Above all, it is fascinating and comical along the way.

Stripes (1981)

Synopsis: Two friends, unhappy with their work, decide to join the army to bring it to life.

Harold Ramis was responsible for writing some of the funniest movies ever, although he didn't appear in many of those movies. Stripes It will show how much charm it could bring to the screen. Bill Murray stands out here in the Murray fashion textbook, being too charismatic for his own good. Also, who could argue with a scandalous part of John Candy? Stripes is primarily noted for the cast, though it does tell a funny and wacky story. It's not very realistic, but who the hell wants a raw reality in an '80s comedy?

Ghostbusters (1984)

Synopsis: Three former parapsychology professors start a ghost removal service.

It seems almost silly and useless to give Ghostbusters a report, given its impact and status. The question is, do Ghostbusters guarantee their empire and die-hard fan base for life? For sure. They would pressure you to find better chemistry among a cast of stellar comedy. Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Harold Ramis were at the peak of their individual and collective games on Ghostbusters, and it's one of the few movies where Akroyd had a chance to be as good as he was.

Trading Places (1983)

Synopsis: Two millionaires make a bet that reverses the life of an investor and a street swindler.

Speaking of Dan Akroyd, Trading places it's a well-written wild ride, full of laughter, in which the duo of Akroyd and Eddie Murphy show their true comedies. It's also one of the few cool movies set in Philly, and that gives me quite a few extra points for myself. Trading Places has not aged a bit, and this is where I would direct someone if they are looking for a great role from Akroyd or Eddie Murphy.

Strange Science (1985)

Synopsis: Two nerds use their computer to create a perfect woman in real life, who dramatically changes their lives.

Anthony Michael Hall plays the second or third violin in some of John Hughes' most notable teen movies, but Rare science It's a rare opportunity for him to direct the show, and he does a phenomenal job. Personally, he would mark this as one of the most underrated comedies, and would go even further by labeling Hall as one of the best comedy actors we've ever seen, sadly he doesn't usually get that praise, and he almost disappeared entirely after his career in The '80s. That's the unfortunate price you pay for being a talented teen actor: People recognize you as a fun and friendly teenager; therefore, they are not entirely comfortable watching you grow old. Anyway, Anthony Michael Hall is in full, soft but silly. Rare science, an over-the-top 80s movie that's a lot more fun than it's credited with. The scene of the particular bar is worth looking at.

Airplane (1980)

Synopsis: A man, traumatized by his past piloting experience, must ensure that a plane lands safely after all pilots fall ill.

Needless to say, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, and Jim Abrahams started the path when they wrote and directed Airplane! in 1980. 3 Jewish children from Miluakee, locally known for writing and creating unique and fun sketches, were given their chance and pioneered a new style of comedy. Of course, his movie debut was with Kentucky Fried Movie, a series of sketches directed by John Landis, which hardly left the mark. Airplane! did. Before Airplane !, we knew about Mel Brooks' wacky prank satire, but never before have we seen dramatic actors throwing insane lines so directly. Brothers Zucker and Jim Abrahams started the new trend in satire: hammering audiences with as many jokes and puns as possible throughout direct storytelling. It is surprising to think that the film began with a melodramatic television movie that they decided to rewrite as comedy.

Top secret! (1984)

Synopsis: An American rock star engages in a resistance plot to rescue a scientist who is held captive in East Germany.

Although Airplane! is more widely known Top secret! It could be the funniest job of Jim Abrahams and the Zucker brothers. Despite some of the dating political jokes, it's all the trio is known for: an incredible ratio of jokes per minute, endless lines, and some of the craziest parts compromised with the screen. As a bonus, you can see Val Kilmer looking young and normal.

Back to school (1986)

Synopsis: A fun but abrasive businessman enrolls in his son's college to help lighten the experience.

Rodney Dangerfield was at his worst in Caddyshack, but Back to school It is where he plays his true self-locking and loaded with witty phrases, sordid but impossible to dislike, and ultimately full of life. Back to school It is the absurd comic of the 80s that you long for with a tight story that sneaked in; not to mention the entry level character development needed to give you something to invest in. There is also a rare performance by Sam Kinison who is very much just his stage character, but in a classroom. This movie is an opportunity to see 2 legends of the late comic doing what they do, without a microphone and with a narration.

The Naked Weapon (1988)

Synopsis: Inept police detective Frank Drebin must stop an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

Leslie Nielson's comic genius in Airplane! He had to participate in more comic adventures, and he did it with the short-term series Police Squad! Years after the 6-episode series came The Naked Gun, in which jokes shoot almost too fast to keep up, and the slapstick level is unrivaled. The surprising thing is that everything works. Almost every one of the hundreds of jokes lands. Countless filmmakers tried to copy the style of the brothers Zucker and Jim Abraham in their own series of parody movies, most of the time to complete the failure, which causes The bare weapon All the most respectable. Nothing to be taken seriously: a virtually non-existent approach in modern cinema. Even more impressive, the sequels are effective at what they're trying to accomplish as well.

Space Balls (1987)

Synopsis: A pilot and his fellow cat are forced to save a princess, which becomes protecting the galaxy from a race of evil beings known as Space balls.

Mel Brooks had solidified himself as a satire legend and a genuinely resourceful comedy writer before Space balls. He has already covered westerns, monster movies, and the works of Alfred Hitchcock. With Space balls, assumed the satirization of the greatest force in pop culture, and a greater number of people who never loved him for it. Fortunately, you don't need to be a Star Wars fan to understand and enjoy it. Spaceballs is a comedy lover's dream: a parody with a killer cast, witty jokes, and enough nonsense to avoid the high-end ballpark. If you have ever wanted to see John Candy play a cat named "Barf", this is your only chance. It is also one of the few opportunities to see Rick Moranis in comedy form.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Synopsis: Ferris Bueller, the coolest boy at school, is determined to enjoy his hookup day while the headmaster is fed up doing his best to stop him.

Decades later, Ferris Bueller remains the pinnacle of calm. Ferris Bueller's day off it is the dream of a timeless teenager from the mind of John Hughes. He has been mentioned a lot in this list, but Ferris Bueller is arguably the best example of how shocking a movie can be. It is fun, moving, and an exciting fantasy to this day. Ferris, as a character, is still someone adolescent boys should idolize. As with the other John Hughes movies, this affects real-life issues for teens: feeling like the sloppy brother, being the least cool friend, the inability to balance an academic and social life, and of course having a You stupid father who prioritizes money and working higher, having any kind of bond with his children. With that said, Ferris Bueller's Day Off is nothing more than a fun escape. It is something that we can all find an aspect to relate to, but it is not melancholic, disturbing or visceral. We are offered a positive take regardless of perspective.

Police Academy (1984)

Synopsis: A group of decent but underperforming uniforms join the police academy, much to the dismay of their dominant superiors.

Police Academy even a science has been stupid. It's not the funniest movie of the '80s, although it clearly wants to be, but it's just about every troop of' 80s comedy combined to make such a dumb movie so unimportant that you can't help but appreciate it. It is so generic that it is a work of art. It's Animal House meets Revenge of the Nerds and Midnight Run meets so many previous movies. Maybe I'm off base here. The Police Academy could be so inspired that we forget that it inspired much of what came next. It is such an original and obscene success that I am forced to question how significant its place is in the world of cinema. Regardless of what I have to say, it was a hit big enough to warrant almost 42 sequels. Through Police Academy We were introduced to Michael Winslow's crazy vocal skills. We were taught that Steve Guttenberg was, at one point, the most charismatic lead in comedy. That is hardly debatable. We were, for the first time, exposed to the unforgettable and quirky old-fashioned man who flies undercover on a podium while giving a speech. I take back every confusing statement I made about this movie: Police Academy is a classic. It is one of my personal favorites. I say this without any shame.

Pee-Wee's Great Adventure (1985)

Synopsis: Pee Wee, man-boy, receives the theft of his unique bicycle and must undertake a trip around the United States to track it down.

Ignoring how silly and polarizing Pee Wee Herman is as a character, we have to admit Pee Wee's big adventure It is a superbly cinematic work of art that any movie is entitled to be. Director Tim Burton created a fever dream that is as fun and universally correct as it is strange and almost impossible to mention. Manage to be dark without being dark, if that makes sense. Pee Wee's big adventure it's the kind of movie you watch when you're lost and need to learn to laugh again. It's the kind of movie you show your girlfriend, who barely appreciates it, and then you get mad. This film is its own entity in the world of comedy, and in the general cinematographic universe. If it's not a fun or beloved movie for you personally, it's at least a strange achievement.

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Synopsis: Fake documentary about Spinal Tap, one of the loudest bands in England.

Rob Reiner's directorial debut remains a stylistically and powerfully amusing satire still found in a completely unique sub-genre: Rockumentary. With boring but pleasant characters, an avalanche of great lines and specific themes, it is not surprising This is Spinal Tap it became a cult classic of such magnitude. Although we weren't all immersed in the '80s rock world, we can all laugh enthusiastically at performances by comedy heavyweights like Christopher Guest and Michael McKean.

Back to the Future (1985)

Synopsis: Marty McFly, a high school student, is sent 30 years into the past on a DeLorean time trip invented by his scientist friend.

A feel-good popcorn classic that's as nice as it was in your youth. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd bring an adorable life to the screen in Robert Zemeckis' fantasy-action comedy that is treasured for very good reasons. What else can you really say? It is witty, exciting and fun.

Ruthless People (1986)

Synopsis: A seedy businessman cheats on a couple and kidnaps his wife for revenge.

Ruthless people he's on the creepiest, vilest end of the spectrum, but it's even more enjoyable for him. The Zucker Brothers and Jim Abrahams were sidetracked from their wacky parody roots by this sharp and elegant slimy insanity. It is a film in which each character is despicable, and everything that could go wrong does. With forceful and forceful jokes and the successful cast of Danny Devito, Bette Midler and Judge Reinhold, you can do nothing but a success. Ruthless People surely is, and an underrated one at that.

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Synopsis: A good-hearted, decent man is forced into a criminal life to pay his mother's medical bills.

Michael Keaton stars in this rarely-mentioned 1930s crime movie parody that begins in a fun way but can't keep up with that level of genius. Dangerously johnny It has many quotable lines, which is its greatest strength, but it is a bit uneven. In short, you can't decide whether to be subtle or just ridiculous. Other than that, when it's fun, it's brilliantly fun, and any well-intentioned satire with a star like Keaton deserves mention.

Night Shift (1982)

Synopsis: An irreverent young co-worker convinces a morgue attendant to run a brothel.

For my money, Night shift It is the most criminally overlooked comedy. Features a leading role from Michael Keaton, who could be the funniest character to bless a screen. Henry Winkler brings his balanced and personable presence, while Keaton offers hysterical dialogue, though he hardly needs to say anything to laugh. They are a great pair of straight men who need that recognition. Night shift It encapsulates New York in the early '80s, if that's your cup of tea, but it's essentially a near-perfect comedy. I can't talk about this movie without considering that it has my favorite movie line of all time, "Boy that Barney Rubble … what an actor!"

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Synopsis: Outcasts at Adams College unite to confront bullies and defend their reputations.

I regret to inform Revenge of the nerds It does not hold up, nor does it meet today's strict comedy guidelines, but any list of '80s comedies would be incomplete without it. We will properly assess its importance: Revenge of the nerds he took what Animal House did, removed any poignant comments or clever writing, and kept obscenity. He's vile, unintelligent, shameless, and adorable anyway. There is a real sweetness in seeing the outcasts rise up. That was not a new concept, and now he is tired, but Revenge of the nerds it made the subject the whole angle. If we are talking about nonsense movies in which you can laugh, we can not leave it without mentioning it.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Synopsis: The spirits of a dead couple hire an evil entity to drive out the disgusting family that moved into their old home.

Michael Keaton's performance as Beetle juice he is nothing short of iconic in this visually stunning work of the absurd genius of Tim Burton. Here's a weird glow everywhere, from quick pranks to weird images. Beetlejuice's horror elements can be downright haunting, but they only complement the overall weird feeling. Simply put, it's never too scary or weird not to function as a comedy, although it's much more. It is an amazing fun that has stood the test of time.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Synopsis: A group of high school students from Southern California do what they do best: fornicate and fight to find their identity.

Fast times at Ridgemont High It is different in its aspect of how high school students function: there is a reality that awakens the drama, but the drama is never uncomfortable, and the fun and joyous moments do not suffer at the hands of any crude portrayal of teenagers' everyday problems. Sean Penn's character Spicoli is set in stone as one of the best drug addicts in pop culture, and with good reason. It provides all the comic relief necessary to alleviate the heaviest moments. Quick times it's fun without getting silly. That was not common in the early '80s, and perhaps what makes it so unique in its feel. Sometimes he enters soapy drama territory, but always returns to comedy. It is not silly, because it does not need to be; all Quick times A silly character was needed for everything to work.

Coming to America (1988)

Synopsis: A prodigal African prince escapes from his arranged marriage and travels to Queens to find his wife.

With a lead on Eddie Murphy and the direction of John Landis, you can't go wrong, and Coming to america Certainly not, as flawed and strange as it can be. It's a case where aging a little bad really helps the movie, making it a true time travel. Eddie Murphy is at the peak of his game here (and the height of his fame), and Arsenio Hall also contributes to the hilarity. Coming to america It has its most sober and sincere moments, however, it is a festival of fools when necessary. It is difficult for me to pin down exactly where the general public places this in the best comedies on the list of all time: for many it is a classic with much affection and without discussion. Some would label it as the funniest movie ever. Others don't even mention it when they write or discuss comedy classics. It seems to be on the main charts or fly under the radar, and I like that about Coming to America.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Synopsis: Fresh out of prison, Jake Blues and his brother Elwood are forced to reassemble their blues band to save the Catholic home in which they were raised.

John Belushi's life and career were tragically cut short, and one could say that we didn't get enough of him while he was still alive. The blues brothers It is the best place to see it outside of Animal House and Lemmings. He and Dan Aykroyd prove to be one of the best pairs to see on screen, and their chemistry is shown here. The blues brothers It's not exactly wild by today's comedy standards, but it's a fun old ride. This movie has everything you need: dancing, madness, some good tunes, disrespect for nuns, and the best of driving a car in a shopping mall scene that occurs to me. I'd say it's because of a new version, but most of us know the disgusting mess that was The Blues Brothers 2000.

Grande (1988)

Sinopsis: El deseo de un adolescente de hacerse "grande" se hace realidad.

No podía dejar de lado una fantasía / comedia eternamente divertida para todas las estrellas protagonizada por Tom Hanks en su momento más hábil y accesible. Grande es realmente más lindo que cualquier otra cosa. No es demasiado ambicioso o tiene muchas capas, pero eso es exactamente lo que le encanta. Es una pequeña historia simple y ligera que ofrece el encanto de Hanks. No te reirás ni saldrás de esto con una nueva perspectiva, pero es el epítome de una película de los 80 para sentirte bien.

Revolver loco (1980)

Sinopsis: 2 mejores amigos, acusados ​​injustamente de un robo a un banco, tienen que salir de la prisión por cualquier medio necesario.

El magnífico Gene Wilder y el problemático pero incomparablemente dotado Richard Pryor se unieron para varias películas, Volverse loco ser el mejor (aunque Silver Streak es una de las películas más perfectas jamás hechas y lo predicaré hasta que la gente ya no quiera escucharlo). Volverse loco es donde la pareja realmente encuentra y establece su química. Es una mirada subestimada de la vida en prisión para 2 idiotas que abiertamente no pertenecen. Tanto Wilder como Pryor son auténticamente ellos mismos: Wilder es adorablemente ingenuo y real, mientras que Pryor elige y elige cuándo ser honesto y cuándo enmascarar cada inseguridad y demonio paralizante con ingenioso truco. Volverse loco Sin embargo, ofrece más que el brillo de Pryor y Wilder. Todo el elenco es sobresaliente, y hay suficientes extraños en la mezcla para captar tu imaginación. La escritura es impecable. La historia es original y convincente. No se puede decir lo suficiente sobre Volverse loco.

Autos Usados ​​(1980)

Sinopsis: Un vendedor de autos sórdido, que trabaja para un propietario decente pero de bajo rendimiento, debe competir con el hermano intrigante del propietario y su concesionario rival para convertirse en el único lote de autos usados ​​en pie en la ciudad.

Kurt Russell y Jack Warden son una clase sin clase en esta comedia oscura de Robert Zemeckis que es más divertida que la mayoría de las películas que tú y yo marcaríamos como "la más divertida". Claro, Used Cars tiene bastante queso, como era 1980, pero tiene actuaciones histéricas y una lista de grandes líneas (muchas de las cuales no se podían pronunciar en una película hoy). Lo que lo mantiene fuera de las listas de clásicos es su meandro. Coches usados se queda sin vapor a mitad de camino, pero es demasiado divertido en las primeras etapas para ignorarlo.

Aventuras en niñera (1987)

Sinopsis: Una niñera tiene que llevar a la ciudad a los rugrats que está cuidando, pero pronto se convierte en una batalla para llegar a casa a salvo.

No importa la edad que tengas al ver Aventuras en niñera, seguro que te tocará (en el corazón, no en tus genitales). No encontrarás muchas películas tan bonitas que tengan momentos divertidos y aventuras rápidas. Los personajes son comprensivos y los acontecimientos son interesantes. Ciertamente no es derivado, y aunque puede ser cursi, no es forzado. No tenemos una trama particularmente intrincada, pero es fascinante por lo que es. El mejor crédito que puedo dar Aventuras en niñera – es apasionante y bastante divertido por ser una película tan obviamente orientada a los niños.

Señor mamá (1983)

Sinopsis: un esposo recientemente despedido intercambia roles con su esposa, mientras ella se une a la fuerza laboral y él navega por el difícil mundo de ser un padre que se queda en casa.

Ha habido una gran cantidad de Michael Keaton en esta lista, porque ¿cómo no podría haberla? Señor mamá presenta a Keaton en su forma más cálida: una persona amorosa y cotidiana, tal vez más cercana a quien es. He's everything that's real about a man in this movie: Caring, strong but vulnerable, jealous, passionate, and determined to maintain composure. Mr. Mom was written by John Hughes so it has all the desirable qualities of any Hughes film, save for any bit of dark humor. Mr. Mom is pure. It's not gut-busting funny, but it draws relatable laughs. More notably, it lays out a standard story that's so evidently written with heart you can't help but have a zest for it.

The Goonies (1985)

Synopsis: A group of ruffians discover an ancient map and set out to find the lost treasure of a legendary pirate.

The Goonies is the premiere film choice for wrapping up a list of lighthearted 80s comedies, and a staple of so many childhoods. This film radiates innocence, both from the characters themselves and the adventure they embark on. It brings you back to your own childhood fantasies, and works as a reminder of the dreams you once held dear (and more than likely gave up on along this hellish timeline we call life.) The cast of kids are all likable in their own right, and the story they're living within is perilous and exciting. Writers Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus create what's essentially an Indiana Jones flick but with children, which means there are twists around every corner, characters to give a damn about, and a narrative that closes with a tug at your heartstrings. Spielberg recently announced a sequel during a live-streamed Goonies reunion, which is most definitely something for us sadsacks to look forward to.

Author's Note: You may have noticed The breakfast club wasn't included, and that's simply because it's too expected. There's a plethora of John Hughes flicks on here; rightfully so, and I feel those deserve more recognition than a film that seems to get the most praise in his long line of work.

Honorable Mentions:

Roxanne (1987)

The Money Pit (1986)

Summer Rental (1985)

The Golden Child (1986)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) (a favorite among many but not my cup of tea)

Honey I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Major League (1989)

Gremlins (1984)