& # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; returns to NBC with a twist







Ah, "30 Rock", we miss you.

NBCUniversal announced the return of the iconic series for what it called at launch "an Upfront Special Event," slated to air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.

The announcement corresponded to the presentation of NBC's fall television programming, which would have occurred in normal times in the midst of the annual meeting of advertisers and network executives in New York City called Upfronts.

The hour-long "30 Rock" special will bring together the main characters of the show to "celebrate the stories and talent featured on NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season."