Ah, "30 Rock", we miss you.
NBCUniversal announced the return of the iconic series for what it called at launch "an Upfront Special Event," slated to air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.
The announcement corresponded to the presentation of NBC's fall television programming, which would have occurred in normal times in the midst of the annual meeting of advertisers and network executives in New York City called Upfronts.
The hour-long "30 Rock" special will bring together the main characters of the show to "celebrate the stories and talent featured on NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season."
"We are all happy to have this excuse to work (remotely) together again for NBC," executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and all."
Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more are expected to participate.
The special will air on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.
"At NBCUniversal, we are excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with both viewers and advertisers," added Linda Yaccarino, president of advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal. "Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it's about the future of our industry, a future where we can meet the public wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old man says saying … When life gives you to Lemon, make it the hostess of the Upfront! "
"30 Rock" aired on NBC between 2006 and 2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards.