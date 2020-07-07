A great friend of the show : the presenters of Fox Friends remember Charlie Daniels

“Fox & Friends” presenters on Tuesday recalled country music giant Charlie Daniels as a “great friend to (the) show” and a talented man who loved the US military.

Daniels, best known for his 1979 hit “The Devil Came to Georgia,” died Monday night at age 83 of a hemorrhagic stroke.

The acclaimed Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy began the tribute to the legendary singer by showing viewers the hat he received from Daniels as a gift with a personalized inscription.

“He was a great friend to this show, and he was a lot. He sang and on this day, we want to remember our friend,” Doocy said, recalling Daniels’ performances in the show’s summer concert series, including the last one. year.

Brian Kilmeade told his co-hosts that he had last spoken to Daniels a month ago and that Daniels had been living in peace and isolation on his farm. He also noted that Daniels was not a fan of “New Country”.

“And you know what, Brian? You say he was isolated, but you know what? “Doocy asked.” He had his friends because he was a daily viewer of “Fox & Friends”. And we were there for him every morning. ”

“Yes, he performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, in Europe,” added Ainsley Earhardt. “(In the Middle East), he acted for the troops. He loves our military.”

“He was in the movie‘ Urban Cowboy ’playing himself. He loved hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He loved the University of Tennessee Volunteers,” he continued.

Earhardt noted that Daniels had a complicated medical history.

“He had prostate cancer in 2001 and then he had a mild stroke in 2010 while he was on snowmobiles in Colorado. They (also) had a pacemaker and then he had a stroke where he died in hospital.” she remembered.

“Charlie Daniels, we love you. We miss you. Our prayers go out to your son and the rest of your family,” Earhardt declared.

“Rest in peace, our friend,” he concluded.

