& # 39; A Parody & # 39;: Randall Stephenson of AT&T Says Democratic Police Reform Mistreating American Corporations

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson called on Senate Democrats Thursday for prematurely blocking the Republican Party police reform bill, warning that until bipartisan legislation is passed, U.S. corporations will remain vulnerable.

"The American people believe that this type of reform is now necessary and this is the first time we have seen this," said Stephenson Bret Baier, host of the "Special Report."

"I think the business community has a vested interest in this and I think our voice is relevant," he continued. "We have a situation where black Americans are receiving a different level of justice and sometimes they are denied justice. That is a recipe for unrest, a recipe for lack of stability, a recipe for poor growth economic".

Stephenson called the decision on behalf of Senate Democrats to block a Republican-backed bill, a "parody" that further delayed the legislative process.

"We have a bill from the House. The bill from the House is reasonable," he said. "Now go to the Senate, [senator] Tim Scott put in place what I think is a very reasonable bill, a good starting point. There are some areas that Democrats don't like and as a result they have said that we are not going to allow them to bring it to the table for debate. I think it is a parody because it is the right time to make this legislation and tackle some of these systemic problems. "

US corporations are grappling with the impact of the civil unrest sparked by George Floyd's death on May 25, when customers and employees ask the company leadership to address police brutality and racial injustice, explained Stephenson, who recently he retired as CEO of the giant U.S. media and telecommunications.

"I have been CEO 13 years, I have never seen anything like what we are experiencing right now," he told Baier.

"There is a protest from our employees, from our black employees and from a wide section of the entire employee base that says: 'Where are we in this? Where are those values ​​on the wall that we value equality?' .. Do we have a role? Do we have a voice in this? "

Stephenson said his colleagues at Business Roundtable, the group that represents executives from the country's largest companies, "are experiencing exactly the same thing."

His comments come a day after the Commercial Roundtable announced a list of recommendations to push Congress toward bipartisan police reform legislation.