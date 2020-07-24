& # 39; Alien & # 39; Marc Márquez returns to MotoGP racing days after breaking his arm in a dramatic crash

Perhaps it is not human after all.

MotoGP rider Marc Márquez was cleared to compete this weekend in Jerez, Spain, after fracturing his arm in a dramatic crash on the same track last Sunday.

The six-time world champion had achieved an incredible save to avoid a collision at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix, only to be thwarted on the same turn while fighting for second place with four laps to go.

Marquez's Honda lost traction and then flipped over, sending him flying through the air into a gravel trap. The bicycle then slid inside him, fracturing his humerus. He underwent surgery Tuesday that involved installing a titanium plate, but the procedure went "extremely well," according to his team.

“We know the doctor is good, but it was a fantastic job. After surgery, the rider began to feel very well. He started contacting us (saying): "I feel good, I am not in so much pain, I can move my arm," Honda Racing team manager Alberto Puig told Motorsport magazine.

Marquez now plans to be on the track on Saturday and, if he feels like it, will continue until qualifying and the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is known for his amazing ability to control his motorcycle in situations that could cause others to crash, leading many fans and analysts to often suggest that it's an "alien" race among men.

