& # 39; Always a sneaky trick & # 39;: Black voters in Georgia say the state's primary collapse was no accident

"It's the same game we were fighting 50 years ago," said Fuse, a 68-year-old political strategist who attended her first civil rights march, a protest against the arrest of four black women for voting in line. reserved for white women, when she was 13 in July 1965.

"You always play a smart trick," Fuse told CNN. "This time, they had a lot of sneaky tricks."

Civil rights groups and African-American leaders, who have spent years fighting against Georgia's restrictive voting laws, expressed concern before the primary about possible difficulties with new systems and equipment implemented by the state. By the time the polls were scheduled to close and the long lines of voters continued their long wait to vote, those fears had come true.

Problems in Georgia were felt most harshly in and around the African-American counties of Atlanta, where some faulty machines triggered riots for the scarce provisional ballots. There were also widespread cases of voters across the state reporting that their absentee ballots were submitted late, or not at all, for a twice-delayed primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After weeks of protests following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, and through a pandemic that has disproportionately claimed the lives of African-Americans, the main day collapse was recorded as the latest in a series of indignities. . It was yet another blow to a community, especially in Georgia, which for generations has grappled with policies implemented by Republican officials, recently led by Republican Governor Brian Kemp during his time as Secretary of State, they say are designed to make voting more difficult.

Voting problems

Difficulties with absentee voting were felt across the state, drawing some of its highest-profile public figures. Former Democratic Gov. nominee Stacey Abrams, who founded a voting rights group after her 2018 failed offer against Kemp, told CBS News Wednesday morning that her ballot arrived with the return label stamped.

"I tried to open it because I saw a lot of 'Perry Mason'. It didn't work," said Abrams. "And then I had to go vote in person."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, said she went to vote in person last week, because her absentee vote never came.

Nsé Ufot of the New Georgia Project said she was "equally determined and angry" a day after the chaotic vote.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, she asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign and Richard Barron, Fulton County elections director, to fire him as she and other activists described a litany. problems with voting, including voting. places open later than expected and close while voters remain online.

"Yesterday was completely avoidable," said Ufot, "and now I have to wonder if we are all witnessing a direct attack on our democracy and a trial for what we hope to see as a playoff in August and possibly the general elections in August." November."

As the extent of the failure began to take shape Tuesday afternoon, top Republicans, in Georgia and nationally, tried to put the blame on Democratic leaders in some of the hardest hit counties.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," Raffensperger said Tuesday. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties must do to resolve these problems before the November election."

But his office refused to accept blame for the situation. Georgia statewide voting implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night, said the coronavirus had effectively made it impossible to create enough pathways for people to vote. He pointed a finger at county officials, even when the problems that plagued the vote were recurring and widespread.

Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, an external Democratic group, expressed concern about the state's electoral processes before November and rejected that top election officials downplayed the problems.

"Contrary to the nonsense thrown by the secretary of state, this was not just in Atlanta. There were 20 counties that had to extend their voting hours," Cecil said Wednesday. "If you have 20 counties that have to extend their voting hours, something should tell you that there is a systemic problem and that that systemic problem comes from an intentional desire to suppress the vote, or it comes from incompetence, or a horrible combination of two."

Waiting for hours

Jason Esteves, chairman of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, waited in line for nearly three hours to vote Tuesday morning in northwest Atlanta. Although both he and his wife had requested absentee ballots, only she appeared before primary.

When asked if he believed there was an ongoing active attempt to suppress the vote, Esteves said it could be intentional or possibly "intentionally negligent, where he is doing it on purpose or is simply completely ignoring his obligations to make it happen to everyone. modes. "

He added that the complications described by officials in the secretary of state's office could be resolved if the political will existed.

"If there was a county in Georgia that made it difficult, for some reason, whether intentional or accidental, for someone to buy a gun, you would have those same state leaders armed and making sure they did what they could to make that process more efficient and fluid, "Esteves said. "However, here we are talking about voting and they say: 'No, that's the county's fault.'"

On Wednesday morning, the president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, at a series of tweets He attempted to frame the collapse in Georgia as evidence in a broader Republican argument against the broader use of mail ballots, suggesting that Democratic efforts to reject voter crackdown "may actually end up suppressing the votes themselves."

But Tuesday's problems in Georgia were also linked to new voting machines, which had been obtained by the state's Republican government.

"Election Day issues related to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process," said Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County CEO, on Tuesday. "The Secretary of State's office alleged that these problems were the result of a failure in county leadership. If there was a failure in leadership, it starts where the money should stop, at the top. The eradication of any & # 39 ; learning curve 'rests directly at the feet of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office. "

Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, said Georgia's plans for the election were fraught with problems early on, starting with officials' decision not to mail postage on ballots by mail. (His group sued, arguing it amounted to a poll tax.)

His entire family planned to vote by mail, but Albright said his 20-year-old son Jay never received his absentee ballot, although he had submitted his application the same day as his parents.

In the end, Jay voted last week on the last day of early voting in person, Albright said. He waited in line for six hours.

Albright said the collapse of the vote in Georgia shows that the authorities "don't care about our vote or they care about our vote and they know the power of our vote and are intentionally trying to suppress it."

On Tuesday night, Albright joined other activists outside a nursing home in Union City, Georgia, serving snacks and drinks to the hundreds of people waiting in line to vote. Final voters voted shortly before midnight, he said.

Albright, however, sees a huge advantage in Tuesday's debacle: In a primary election in which presidential results didn't matter, voters were still willing to wait hours for their voices to be heard in the election.

"People waited," he said. "That means they are passionate about voting."

Esteves told CNN that the twin seizures that preceded the primary election, the disproportionately deadly impact of Covid-19 on African Americans, and the police murder of George Floyd, which sparked a nationwide anti-racism protest movement, only they had toughened the resolve of the voters. between one day before.

"What I think the past few months have done, be it the impact of Covid-19 or the focus on police brutality and racism, is enthusing more people, even those who would not have voted in the past, who I wouldn't have put my head in the middle of those delays and challenges, "Esteves said.

"In the past, they may have left lines," he said. "Now they stay inside."