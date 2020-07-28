& # 39; America & # 39; s Frontline Doctors & # 39 ;: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube viral video scanning platforms making false claims of coronavirus







The video, released by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, featured a group of people in white lab coats calling themselves "Frontline Doctors of the United States" hosting a press conference in front of the United States Supreme Court. United in Washington, DC.

President Trump shared multiple versions of the video with his 84 million Twitter followers on Monday night despite dubious claims to the contrary from his administration's own public health experts. White House spokesmen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During the press conference, a speaker who identifies himself as a doctor makes a series of dubious claims, including that he "does not need masks" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and that recent studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating Covid -19 are "false science" sponsored by "false pharmaceutical companies".

"This virus has a cure, it is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax," says the woman. "You don't need masks, there is a cure."