& # 39; Animal Crossing & # 39; Start swimming in the July 3 update on the Nintendo Switch

How much the world is still wary of visiting beaches and pools due to the pandemic, the video game offers a virtual way for swimmers to dive in search of mollusks and marine critters.
Before Friday's update, a character trying to walk into the water would hit an invisible barrier. Now when you move your joystick over the waves, your character can swim and snorkel. The creatures you collect can be donated to the curator of the Blathers museum, an owl in a bow tie.
You can also swim to collect scallops, which can be used in DIY recipes to create mermaid-style furniture in your humble abode. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" allows you to create furniture by collecting wood, iron, and other resources.
To swim in "Animal Crossing", players must have a virtual swimsuit, sold at Buy in-game digital currencies.
As part of the update, Gulliver, an adorable seagull that washes ashore at odd intervals on the beach at Animal Crossing, is now dressed as a pirate. You will have a search for players who will receive a "special reward" if completed.
For downed gamers tired of running errands on their tropical islands, the July 3 update might be enough of an incentive to log in again.
"Since time naturally flows in & # 39; Animal Crossing: New Horizons & # 39; as it does in the real world, the game is always changing," Nintendo America told CNN Business in a statement. "By providing updates throughout the year, Nintendo expects these events to keep gamers interested throughout the year."
Animal Crossing will receive another summer update in early August, according to Nintendo.