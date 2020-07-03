& # 39; Animal Crossing & # 39; Start swimming in the July 3 update on the Nintendo Switch

island of dreams has taken off from its Launched in March, selling 5 million digital copies in that month alone, according to Nielsen's SuperData, which looks at the gaming industry. During the pandemic, people have celebrated weddings at Animal Crossing and The idyllic game where players can design theirisland of dreams has taken off from itsLaunched in March, selling 5 million digital copies in that month alone,according to Nielsen's SuperData, which looks at the gaming industry. During the pandemic, people have celebrated weddings at Animal Crossing and even offer co-workers farewell. The representative of the United States, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an avid player, has visited families in the game.

How much the world is still wary of visiting beaches and pools due to the pandemic, the video game offers a virtual way for swimmers to dive in search of mollusks and marine critters.

Before Friday's update, a character trying to walk into the water would hit an invisible barrier. Now when you move your joystick over the waves, your character can swim and snorkel. The creatures you collect can be donated to the curator of the Blathers museum, an owl in a bow tie.

You can also swim to collect scallops, which can be used in DIY recipes to create mermaid-style furniture in your humble abode. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" allows you to create furniture by collecting wood, iron, and other resources.