& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; names his first black lead

"The Bachelor" has officially released its first black lead contestant.

The ABC show announced Friday that 28-year-old Matt James will be the star of the show's upcoming 25th season. The decision comes amid an overwhelming backlash that the franchise has received from its former contestants in recent weeks over its lack of diversity for years.

James appeared on "Good Morning America" ​​for the announcement, in addition to the program that confirms the news on his official social media accounts.

"It's official … your next Bachelor is @ mattjames919!" the show tweeted.

James is reportedly a real estate broker and entrepreneur. He was previously set to be a contestant on the upcoming season of Clare Crawley's "The Bachelorette" before the coronavirus pandemic postponed production.

James is reportedly a close friend and roommate of Tyler Cameron, the Bachelor Nation favorite.

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor, "ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement Friday.

"We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action on diversity issues. in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and look forward to embarking on this journey with him. "

Season 25 of "The Bachelor" will premiere in 2021.