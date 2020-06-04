& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; star, Victoria Fuller, shares a post about her past & # 39; White Lives Matter & # 39; controversy

Ex "Single"contestant Victoria Fuller published in support of the Black Lives Matter movement while simultaneously recognizing it previous participation in a "White Lives Matter" clothing campaign.

Fuller, who ranked third in the recent season of Peter Weber's "The Bachelor," visited Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of protests in his hometown of Virginia Beach weekend. He wrote a long legend to accompany the image that recognized his past controversy on the subject.

"First I would like to say that I have been part of the problem. And so I am sorry. Being naive, remaining silent or not educating ourselves about ongoing racism in our country IS contributing to the problem. Period. I don't want to be part of the problem." she wrote. "I have taken the time to educate myself, read, listen, and although I can never fully understand or fully understand, I am willing to continue learning. This is not a trend. This is a social issue that needs change. And I look forward to using my platform as a way to educate and continue every day to learn from others. "

The reality star above issued an apology to fans after her involvement in a "White Lives Matter" clothing line it sparked controversy. In February, he explained that he modeled clothing for the We Love Marlins campaign, which featured garments with "White Lives Matter" written on it, supposedly designed to reference white marlin. However, it also featured the slogan "Blue Lives Matter" and a version of the Confederate flag. The controversy prompted Cosmopolitan to cancel a planned photo shoot with Fuller.

"The BLM movement has struggled to create a world free of anti-blackness, where every black person has the social, economic, and political power to prosper," Fuller wrote in his latest publication.

She continued: “Understanding the white privilege: the white privilege are benefits granted to those by the color of their skin; in other words, simply based on our skin color, the doors are open to us that are not open to other people. Too many of us who are closer to being white mistakenly believe that we do not have to take the problems of systematic oppression seriously or do not feel the need to speak up. So now we have an option. We can continue to use the unearned privilege to remain ignorant, or we can let go of our skin color to see clearly and live differently. "

She concluded her post by sharing five steps the average person can take to improve when it comes to race and privilege in the United States.

Fuller made similar promises to educate himself on the experience of the black community in the United States when he apologized for his involvement in the clothing campaign. At the time, he made it clear that he rejects the idea behind the use of "whites' lives matter" as a call for concentration.

"I mean to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the White Lives Matter Movement or any propaganda supporting racism of any kind," Fuller wrote at the time. "I would like to specifically apologize to people of color who are affected by racism." daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country. This has truly been an educational time for me and I hope to be a voice against racism in the future. I hope that I am shown grace as I navigate this process. ”