& # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Clare Crawley talks about past abusive relationships

Upcoming "bachelorette party" Clare Crawley talked about her "really, really abusive relationship" that she was in just before John Paul's season of "The Bachelor" began.

Crawley, 39, told "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that she recently started talking about her dark past to friends and producers.

"I went through many things that I want (the contestants) to know about the difficult, ugly and shameful struggles of my life to appreciate the woman I am today, and I want a man to love me for that, and not just for the easy makeup and hairstyle, "he said." Anyone can love you for the fun and easy moments, the smiles and the laughter. "

Crawley added: “I want someone to love me for all the difficult things I've been through. It's been something I've hidden for so many years. "

"The Bachelorette" then was candid about her biggest struggles.

“At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job to earn the minimum wage as a stylist's assistant when I started combing my hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I had lost my dad too, so I was, I would feel like the lowest of minimums, ”said Crawley.

Despite the difficulties, he told Lindsay and Kufrin that overcoming everything was their "super power".

She continued: "And after a while, you look back and say, 'I can't believe how far I've come.'

Crawley said he hopes his comments about his abuse will resonate with viewers.

"It gets better and things can change," he said. "Now I am a brave woman. Even when I am weak, I still have the courage within me to do difficult things. That is something I am proud of." now."

If you or someone you know suffers from domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.