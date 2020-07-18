& # 39; Black Forest Rambo & # 39; arrested after a five-day manhunt in Germany

The suspect was identified as Yves Rausch, 31, and was nicknamed in the local media and on social media after he disappeared into the woods after an altercation with the police.

On Sunday, police reported that officers were called about a man "dressed in camouflage" with a bow and arrow.

Rausch initially cooperated with officers, before threatening them with a weapon and successfully disarming them from their "service weapons" before disappearing into the forest.

"A large force of several hundred emergency services" and helicopters were deployed around the city of Oppenau for search efforts, authorities said.