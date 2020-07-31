& # 39; Black Is King & # 39;: Beyoncé's visual album is a feast of fashion and symbolism

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

There are many quoteable lines and lyrics on "Black Is King", Beyoncé's new visual album, which was released today on Disney +. But two in particular seem especially apt to describe the stylistic party that the artist has created. The first comes in three minutes: "Let black be synonymous with joy."

The second comes half an hour later, in the song "Mood 4 Eva", with Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and the Malian singer Oumou Sangaré. Dressed in a full-length leopard dress with a cut that's taller than it is tall, Beyoncé laughs at the camera as she sings, "I'm in a good mood."

The nearly 90-minute movie is evidence of both claims.

Conceived as a celebration of "the breadth and beauty of black descent," as Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post announcing her release, "Black Is King" is a companion to the 2019 album "The Lion King: The Gift". accompany Disney's CGI remake of the 1994 animated film. (Beyoncé voiced adult Nala in the film.) Follow a young man's journey toward self-discovery, with a focus on black history and African traditions, told through the artist's own narrative.

one/ /eleven Beyoncé on "Mood 4 Eva" from the visual album "Black Is King" on Disney +. Credit: Parkwood Entertainment / Disney +

Aesthetically, however, the project is a world unto itself. Filmed around the world, from South Africa to West Africa, from England to Belgium, from New York to Los Angeles, it features Queen Bey, who wrote and directed the project, and is an executive producer, in a phenomenal universe, larger than – looks and sets of life as powerful and artistic as the cultural messages transmitted through music

Fashion moments, curated by Bey's stylist and costume designer, Zerina Akers, are too many to count. Similar to "Lemonade" released in 2016, Beyoncé seamlessly moves from outfit to outfit, from block colors to patterns, from major European brands to independent African brands.

Beyoncé and her dancers wear Marinne Serre costumes for "Ya". Credit: Parkwood Entertainment / Disney +

There is a dreamy floral ruffle Erdem dress from the British house's Fall-Winter 2019 collection, but also a long-sleeved fitted suit from the French brand Marine Serre with the brand's crescent moon print. Sequined dresses are followed by fierce power suits and flowing feminine pieces, such as the yellow ensemble the artist wears in a heavenly performance of "Spirit" at the end of the film, surrounded by a black chorus in fuchsia pants and blazers. silk. . Fascinating to watch, the constant change of styles allows Beyoncé to fully embody a variety of characters.

Accessories also play a role in "Black Is King", from sunglasses (small, cat-eyed, diamond-encrusted, whatever) to huge headdresses that pay tribute to African fashion traditions and Egyptian queen Nefertiti. The earrings are large and shiny; bracelets adorn the length of his arms; Pearls appear and reappear everywhere. Nothing is underestimated, and that's the point.

Beyoncé wears an ethereal yellow outfit for "Spirit". Credit: Parkwood Entertainment / Disney +

This wardrobe style is also shared by the rest of the cast. Jay-Z and the young protagonist look stylish in camel-colored outfits, combined with matching turtle necks and oversized necklaces. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Bey's mother, appears in a pink outfit that is as sharp as the accompanying headdresses. Even Blue Ivy looks great in a ball gown and pearls.

For the song "Brown Skin Girl", Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Kelly Rowland and Aweng Ade-Chuol dress up stunning outfits for a fairytale all-black debutante ball. (Other well-dressed celebrities appearing at different points in the film include Pharrell Williams, Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, and Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale.)

The women, including Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Kelly Rowland, sport debutante-style outfits for "Brown Skin Girl." Credit: Parkwood Entertainment / Disney +

Choral moments are perhaps where the film's aesthetic prowess really shines through. A timed swimming number reminiscent of Esther William's aquatic technicolor musicals of the 1940s and 1950s is a hypnotic kaleidoscopic dream in orange and fuchsia, with Bey at the center. The final sequence choreographed in the middle of the desert, where the dancers wear primary colors, looks like a painting in motion.

These scenes epitomize Beyoncé's creative mission in recent years: honoring black identities and stories and celebrating black talent.

"The events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant as people from around the world embark on a historic journey," he wrote on Instagram. "I believe that when blacks tell our own stories, we can change the axis of the world and tell our REAL story of generational wealth and soul wealth that is not told in our history books."