& # 39; Bold Action & # 39; Urged Outpatient Dialysis for Undocumented American Patients







NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – During the COVID-19 era, all 50 US states. USA They should cover standard ambulatory dialysis for undocumented immigrant patients with kidney failure, many of whom now rely on emergency-only dialysis, according to new recommendations.

"Emergency hemodialysis uses a number of resources and would increase exposure for both providers and the patient undergoing emergency hemodialysis as well as anyone else in the emergency department," said Dr. Katherine Rizzolo of the Medical Center. from Maine in Portland, Oregon, told Reuters Health by phone.

From 5,500 to 8,857 undocumented immigrants with kidney failure live in the US According to 2019 estimates, Dr. Rizzolo and her team score in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Those without standard dialysis coverage wait until they become seriously ill and require emergency care, which occurs an average of six times a month, they add.

Patients receiving emergency-only dialysis have a poorer quality of life and their 5-year mortality is 14 times higher than that of patients on standard dialysis, the authors note. Emergency-only dialysis costs $ 285,000- $ 400,000 a year per person, they add, compared to $ 76,177- $ 90,971 for standard dialysis.

Twelve states with significant populations of undocumented immigrants, including Arizona, North Carolina, and Virginia, have expanded their emergency Medicaid programs to cover outpatient dialysis, say Dr. Rizzolo and her colleagues.

While having dialysis three times a week can expose a patient to COVID-19, the authors add, "Outpatient dialysis units are taking extensive precautions to protect patients and prevent spread within the unit, which makes it a safer environment to receive dialysis than the unpredictable hospital setting. "

Another concern is that fears about the Public Charge rule, which states that anyone at risk of requiring future government assistance may be denied admission to the United States, may cause undocumented patients with kidney failure to wait even longer. more to get care, said Dr. Rizzolo. .

"The public charge rule must be completely dissolved during this time," he said.

Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, a nephrologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, told Reuters Health by email: "Undocumented patients with chronic diseases and their families face enormous challenges in obtaining adequate medical care. The Covid pandemic- 19 has taught us that the health of the entire community is essential to reduce the spread of disease. "

He added: "If all states adopted policies to provide dialysis to undocumented patients, this would be fiscally responsible, humane and would minimize unnecessary exposures to the virus."

Texas has the second largest population of undocumented immigrants in the US. USA, Dr. Raghavan noted, but does not cover state-funded ambulatory dialysis. "It is a concern because of the high cost of emergency care compared to outpatient dialysis, and because patients remain very ill with emergency care resulting in frequent hospital admissions," he said.

"Kidney transplant, particularly living donor, should be the treatment of choice for this population. It will facilitate return to work and is more cost-effective than even scheduled dialysis for healthier patients," said Dr. Raghavan, who did not participated in the study.

"This issue is at the intersection of major national agendas, health reform and immigration. These patients are among the most vulnerable," he said. "By addressing this problem, we can provide more cost-effective and humane care, while lowering the risk of Covid-19 progression."

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/36HvlQd American Journal of Kidney Diseases, online May 12, 2020.

. (tagsToTranslate) dialysis (t) hemodialysis (t) vascular access (t) kidney dialysis (t) kidney dialysis (t) acute kidney injury (aki) (t) acute kidney injury (t) aki (acute kidney injury) (t) acute kidney failure (t) acute kidney failure (t) kidney trauma (t) kidney injury (t) kidney trauma (t) kidney failure (t) kidney failure (t) kidney failure (t) kidney failure (t) kidney failure ( t) COVID-19 (t) Coronavirus (t) 2019 New coronavirus (t) 2019-nCoV



