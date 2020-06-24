& # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; trashed 4 episodes after George Floyd's death

In the months after George Floyd's death at the hands of the police, there has been an additional focus on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as the comedy follows a clumsy police force.

The show wrapped up its seventh season in April, but star Terry Crews said Tuesday that showrunner Dan Goor "had four [new] episodes ready to go and just threw them in the trash." We have to start again. Right now we don't know which way it's going. "

The teams added that the cast has had "many grim conversations about it and deep conversations and we hope that through this we will do something that is truly groundbreaking this year." We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it to the best of our ability. ”

The actor called the reaction to George Floyd's death "the #MeToo movement of Black America."

"We always knew this was happening," he said, "but now, whites are understanding."

Earlier this month, Goor tweeted a message of support for Black Lives Matter, indicating that he and the cast had made a contribution of $ 100,000 to the National Bail Fund.

The show also stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, and Melissa Fumero.

NBC has renewed the Golden Globe Award winning series for an eighth season last November.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.