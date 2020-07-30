& # 39; Bubble & # 39; NBA: no sex, no fans and gulping beer

Thus began a tradition, which continues to this day: the Super Bowl MVP has always repeated the line and is subsequently entertained with a parade in the Disney park of his choice.

For the next two and a half months, the best basketball players will reside at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and they haven't had to earn anything to get there.

Welcome to Disney World! Or, between now and mid-October, "Get comfortable in the & # 39; bubble & # 39; of the NBA!"

Being referred to as a stretch in the joint is probably not the kind of gratitude the NBA expected when they struggled with the biggest logistical challenge they've faced in the league's 74-year history: how to resume and end a season in the midst of a global pandemic in a country that has struggled in the fight against Covid-19.

Certainly, Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown gave a more positive note.

"I think what the NBA has done … in the environment that we are all in is spectacularly brilliant," Brown told reporters. "I think it is elite. I have no complaints about anything that can prohibit us from doing our job."

And according to UFC chief Dana White, the & # 39; bubble & # 39; approach It is currently the only way forward for American sports.

"This is not going to work out of a bubble," White told CNN Sport earlier this week after the UFC staged a series of fighting on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

"You must have the bubble, you have to put the people locked up, the people cannot sneak away, the people cannot go home. You know, in Abu Dhabi, the people (who worked with the UFC) … I have not seen their families in two months. "

So far, the NBA approach seems to be working. On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the players' union announced that none of the 344 players evaluated since July 20 had tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ: The NBA star says that the coronavirus & # 39; is being used for population control … exaggerated & # 39;

'In life there is only one chance or once in life opportunity'

The NBA's inner sanctuary comprises 22 teams and more than 350 players, who are housed in three hotels within walking distance of its practice facilities and gaming venues. No one will leave early for good behavior; in fact, the better you play, the longer you will stay.

While there have been some complaints about the variety of food options, the NBA's Disney bubble is obviously not a prison.

Pacers forward Ty Leaf said: "Given all the circumstances, they have done a very good job. I mean, it's not easy to organize events of this magnitude."

The Mavericks' Josh Reaves described it as "a once in a lifetime opportunity, the hotels are excellent, the facilities are excellent," while the Spurs Jakob Pöltl said he was "positively surprised," adding the warning: "We will see how much. time until we get nervous each other. "

Technically, it's not a & # 39; bubble either; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been reluctant to describe it as such because it is not "tightly sealed".

As Richaun Holmes, center of the Sacramento Kings, discovered, getting out of the bubble is easy; going back in is not so much.

Holmes deviated down the perimeter line to pick up a food delivery and quarantined him for a period of 10 days. That adds to the initial two days each player spent in solitary confinement when they first arrived in early July.

The Pelicans' draft pick, Zion Williamson, is one of many players who have already left the bubble for family reasons, and everyone who leaves knows they will be quarantined again before reentering.

The guidelines are intensely detailed; It took the NBA no less than 113 pages to establish the law in a manual that was distributed to each team.

Apparently everything has been considered; For example, a card game with teammates is fine, but only with a face mask and understanding that the deck is removed at the end.

You can play golf, but you can't have a caddy. Don't bathe in practice and game facilities, just back at your team's hotel, where no towels or deodorant will be shared and in an Orwellian twist, there is an anonymous hotline to report any violations.

READ: Michael Jordan sneakers used in the game tilt for more than $ 500,000 at auction

Specially designed hair salon

Barely a handful of journalists are allowed on the site and have had to sign what Marc Stein of the New York Times described as & # 39; unprecedented waivers & # 39 ;, much of what the outside world is learning from the experience of the bubble comes from the players through remote press conferences or the clips they post on social media.

The specially designed barber shop seems to be a huge hit with players: "Everyone in the NBA was excited about the barber shop," said current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the unofficial beer-swallowing competition is proving popular with fans; Pelican guard JJ Redick apparently started with a Bud Light in an ice bath, and the ever-competitive Heat Meyers center Leonard met Redick's challenge by polishing a Coors Light in just over three drinks.

The 76ers' Glenn Robinson III thanked his mother for sending a care package, the Wizards Isaac Bonga says he's thinking of asking for a keyboard so he can work on his chords, but the only thing everyone will have to give up for now is company: Guests are not allowed until after the first round of the playoffs in late August.

Charismatic analyst Stephen A. Smith thinks that might be too long for some of these red-blooded males.

"The guys who are married without their wives, the guys who are not married without his wife. Do you really think they are honoring a bubble for three months?" Smith told ESPN.

Smith may feel partially vindicated after Clippers guard Lou Williams was seen at an Atlanta strip club during an excused absence from a funeral.

Williams was welcomed back to Orlando with a 10-day quarantine period and will miss the first two games as a result.

"For the first time in league history, a player is guaranteed to miss an official NBA game in quarantine," is the way Shaun Powell, the longtime NBA writer, put it.

Williams admitted to NBA security that he went to Magic City, a local strip club, while on warranted leave. The league was initially suspicious when Jack Harlow, a rapper, posted a photo of himself and Williams, wearing an NBA-issued face mask, to the club on social media Thursday before deleting it.

Williams said on social media that it was food in Magic City rather than adult entertainment that drew him to the club.

"Ask any of my teammates which is my favorite restaurant in Atlanta. Nobody's partying. Relax hahaha. #Maskon #nandout," Williams tweeted.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers told the NBA website: "You know, obviously those (photos) came out, and that's something we obviously don't enjoy seeing or liking."

READ: The billion dollar move that Michael Jordan almost lost

& # 39; We need sports & # 39;

Speaking to CNN, mental performance consultant Dr. Tiff Jones agrees that separating families will inevitably be difficult, especially as the players have gone through a long period of confinement during which they saw more of their partners and children than ever before, to a period of intense isolation.

"I think it is going to be difficult unless you almost compare it to being in the military," he said, "you are serving your country. We need sports, so it will do psychologically for the fans."

Dr. Jones notes that there is no research showing that a withdrawal period has a positive or detrimental effect on sports performance, but he says that players will likely be better rested.

What will be fascinating, he says, is a study of how they perform without the other physical connection they are so used to: fans.

"How many of them are really shocked without the energy? No matter what is happening in your environment, you have to find a way to fight."

She says James could fight without fans, "because he's said it about 8,000 times. Other guys, like Kawhi Leonard, haven't said a word about fans, because he'll probably play the same way whether people are watching him or not. "

Each Disney guest receives a & # 39; magic & # 39; bracelet and it's no different in the NBA bubble. Although this time around, gangs have less to do with quick access to Star Wars games and more to manage player movement and community security.

On his blog about the bubble, Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics wrote: "The magic band is the key to your room. But you should also scan it before you go and practice and when you come back."

Hayward says it is the same procedure if you do a leisure activity, such as golf, and you have to complete a personal health questionnaire every day.

Inevitably, life in the bubble is a compromise. The 22 teams currently in residence have to share the seven practice facilities with each other, which are thoroughly cleaned after each use.

READ: Unbelieva-Bull: & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; brings to life the Jordanian era

That means you can spend long days waiting to practice at night, and a potentially awkward encounter with your rivals lurks around every corner.

Hayward writes, "You meet people from different teams every day, it's almost like passing the period in high school. Once we start playing and competing with each other, that can be a bit strange."

As James noted after a recent Lakers practice session, "Nothing is normal in 2020. You make the adjustments and work it out on the road."

In fact, life is what you do, just ask Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, who happily shot a video showing him and some of his teammates.

Grinning from ear to ear, he said, "Your chance of being seven feet (tall) is one in two million." Then he moved the camera to show some great basketball players clumsily tucked into small brightly colored pools.

"See three feet of seven feet in cold baby bathtubs! Disney is a magical place! Magic really does happen! This is better than beauty and the beast!"

It remains to be seen if the best athletes in the NBA come to regard this experience as a prison sentence, but there is at least one thing that will make her feel very different: if they can keep their noses clean, they will not only be left with their personal possessions; They could also go out the doors with a trophy.