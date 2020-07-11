& # 39; Business as usual & # 39; for Mets in the middle of the sale

As the tender on the Mets sale continues, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Friday that it was "business as usual" when it came to running the team.

"I anticipate it will continue until there is or is not a change," said Van Wagenen.

The first round of bids was due on Thursday, but the general manager said he was still in constant communication with Jeff Wilpon, as well as his father Fred, about the team's daily operation.

"To tell the truth, it is not a process that I am involved in," said Van Wagenen.

Instead, next season is what he has the most in mind.

"I think the important part for us is that we continue to focus on a fairly simple effort," said Van Wagenen. “Our job is to go and try to build the best team we can and create an environment where this team can win every year. That has been our focus. For me personally, I am excited about the present and the future. And I know that everyone who works in baseball operations has the same enthusiasm. … There are no distractions. "

Of course, a new group of owners could affect Van Wagenen's job position, although the general manager said he is looking at the process with "genuine enthusiasm."

Bad weather came early Friday when Tropical Storm Fay hit the area, forcing the Mets to modify their schedule. Rather than a game within the squad, pitchers were limited to bullpen sessions and catching, while other drills occurred inside.

With Opening Day scheduled for two weeks from Friday, it was not the ideal time for not being able to have a full day of work, but manager Luis Rojas said it was not a major setback.

"From a pitching point of view, we feel pretty good that an extra [rest] day was fine," said Rojas, who wants to play as many games as possible the rest of the camp. "It won't do any harm. We'll use those pitchers [Saturday]."

Jacob deGrom's performance during a three-inning intrabox game on Thursday made Van Wagenen confident that the right-hander is "ready" for the regular season.

Rojas added that deGrom, who gave up a race at the start, looked "really good." It was easy again and he repeated the delivery on all his launches. ”

Other pitchers who have stood out to Van Wagenen include left-handed veterans Justin Wilson and Chasen Shreve.

Van Wagenen said the Mets plan to open their alternative site in Brooklyn "as soon as next week" and will then add players to the 60-man group.

When it comes to third base, Rojas said they have several options, from Jeff McNeil, who can also be used at second and outfield, as well as Luis Guillorme, J.D. Davis and Eduardo Núñez. He even said Jed Lowrie could be a possibility "at some point."

Rojas liked what he saw from prospect Andrés Giménez during spring training at Port St. Lucie, and the manager said that's the case during spring 2.0 training in Queens.

"In the spring [training] he started hitting the ball over the fence," Rojas said of the 21-year-old infielder. "In this camp, it has been very solid."