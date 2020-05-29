& # 39; Central Park & ​​# 39; premieres on Apple TV +: animated musical comedy from the creators of & # 39; Bob & # 39; s Burgers & # 39;

The animated musical comedy series "Central Park" launched today on Apple TV +, with the first two episodes now available to stream.



"Central Park" revolves around the Tillermans, a family who live in New York City's famous Central Park while trying to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos. The series is created, written and produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, creator of the popular animated series "Bob & # 39; s Burgers".

The series stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Apple TV + offers original TV shows and movies for $ 4.99 per month or $ 49.99 per year, with a free one-year subscription available to those who recently purchased an Apple device. For everyone else, Apple offers a free one-week trial.

