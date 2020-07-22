& # 39; Chair Girl & # 39; Marcella Zoia avoids jail for throwing a chair onto a highway from a high-rise building





Images of Marcella Zoia tossing her chair last year went viral, and her case has attracted media attention in Canada.

He was fined $ 2,000 (US $ 1,500), sentenced to two years probation, and will be required to perform 150 hours of community service, but will not serve a prison term.

Zoia may also be asked to attend counseling on appropriate uses of social media if instructed to do so, a spokesman for the Ontario Court of Justice told CNN. Your parole order also prohibits you from contacting or communicating with two acquaintances.

He pleaded guilty to life-threatening mischief in November. The video, filmed with Zoia on the same balcony, shows the 19-year-old throwing dozens of stories on a Toronto highway along which cars were driving. It was subtitled "Good morning".

"Zoia committed a very dangerous act," Judge Mara Greene said in her decision, according to CNN affiliate CTV News. "He did it for his own pleasure and vanity at the time. It was a selfish act that could have led to disastrous results. It is only by sheer luck that someone was neither hurt nor killed." The judge continued: "In light of Zoia's very young age, the outlined collateral consequences, and her grand process through rehabilitation, I find that a sentence should fall in the lower range." "While incarceration is extremely more punitive than a fine, I think that in this particular case, a significant fine, along with community service, is punitive enough." Zoia, who has thousands of followers on Instagram and has continued to post frequently on her social media platforms during legal proceedings, has attracted the attention of tabloids in Canada. Hours after the ruling, she posted an image to Instagram showing her drinking from a bottle with a friend, titled "The Best of Toronto." Her sentence was criticized by Toronto Mayor John Tory, who told CP24 news channel: "I should have gone to jail long enough to send a message to her and everyone else."





