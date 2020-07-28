& # 39; Challenge accepted & # 39;: why women post black and white photos with the title

There doesn't seem to be much motivation for the photo challenge. That may be by design.

Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington have accepted the "challenge," which appears to involve posting a black-and-white image of yourself as a sign of women's empowerment. There is no obvious social justice here, other than encouraging women to share photos of themselves where they feel safe.

It works like this: Women nominate each other to post a monochrome image of themselves that they allegedly like. They share their photo, usually with the caption "Challenge Accepted" and the hashtag #womensupportingwomen, and tag other women to post theirs.

It's reminiscent of the Dolly Parton challenge, which encouraged users to post four different images of themselves that they would use as hypothetical headshots for different social media sites like LinkedIn and Tinder (one studious photo for LinkedIn; one more sensual photo for Tinder). That worked primarily as a vehicle for users to post four flattering photos of themselves at once.