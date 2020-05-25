Clear signature of ALS found in children’s teeth

Adults who develop amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) metabolize metals differently than those who do not develop neurodegenerative disease, and this shows up in teeth during childhood, new research suggests.

The researchers found increased absorption of a mixture of metals, including chromium, manganese, nickel, tin, and zinc, in the teeth of those who developed ALS.

“This study shows that metal dysregulation during specific periods in childhood and early adolescence is related to the onset of ALS decades later,” said lead author Manish Arora, PhD, MPH, vice president, environmental medicine and public health. Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, told Medscape Medical News.

“This is the first study to show a clear signature at birth and within the first decade of life, long before any clinical signs or symptoms of the disease,” he added in a press release.

The study was published online May 21 in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Deregulated metal absorption

ALS generally occurs in individuals between the ages of 50 and 60. Deficiencies and an excess of essential elements and toxic metals are implicated in the disease, but the age at which metal dysregulation appears is unknown.

The Mount Sinai team, along with colleagues from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, determined that metal absorption is dysregulated during childhood in adults diagnosed with ALS.

For the study, the researchers used inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry by laser ablation to map metal-uptake data using biomarkers on autopsy teeth or dental extractions from 36 ALS patients and 31 controls without ALS.

They found that metal levels were higher in the ALS group compared to controls.

Specifically, in ALS patients, they found that chromium absorption increased after 10 years, while manganese was significantly higher from birth to approximately 6 years and significantly lower between 12 and 15 years.

Nickel and tin showed discrete windows of higher absorption in the ALS group, from 6 to 10 years for nickel and from birth to 2 1/2 years for tin. Zinc levels were significantly higher throughout the study period.

People with ALS also showed an increasing trend for copper absorption between birth and 10 years and lead between 12 and 15 years, and a decreasing trend for lithium from birth to 15 years.

At the point of maximum difference in metal levels, compared to controls, ALS patients had a 1.49-fold higher absorption for chromium (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.11 – 1.82; at 15 years), 1.82 times for manganese (95% CI, 1.34 – 2.46; at birth), 1.65 times for nickel (95% CI, 1.22 – 2.01; at 8 years), 2.46 times for tin (95% CI, 1.65 – 3.30; at 2 years) and 2.46 times for zinc (95% CI, 1.49 – 3.67; at 6 years).

Markers of metal uptake dysregulation were also found in the teeth of an ALS mouse model where the researchers also found differences in the distribution of metals in the brain of ALS mice compared to control mice.

“This is a small study and there is much more work to be done, but the general direction we are taking is largely towards clinical application,” Arora told Medscape Medical News. “The exciting thing is that we are looking for biological pathways that we could potentially modify with drug development,” he said.

Solid research

Commenting on the study for Medscape Medical News, Anthony Geraci, MD, director of neuromuscular medicine at Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York, noted that “the scientific rigor of this study is robust and well performed.”

The findings, he added, are interesting because they are among the first to identify possible neural abnormalities that can occur early in life and lead to later ALS.

“Metal uptake is an essential function of most cells in the human body and neurons in the central and peripheral nervous system, which are cells that degenerate and die, leading to ALS,” explained Geraci, who did not participate in the study.

“Metal is crucial for the formation of critical metalloproteinases and DNA regulation and as cofactors in many enzymatic reactions within the cell. However, caution should be exercised as the results of this study do not establish a causal link between absorption altered metals and subsequent ALS expression, “he added.

However, Geraci said these results are “in line with the most recent theories involving abnormal and unbalanced formation of excitatory and inhibitory connections in the human brain during embryogenesis, with the result of a slightly abnormal cellular signaling mechanism among neurons that over the life span can lead to hyperexcitability and abnormal calcium flow to neurons that die during the course of ALS. ”

“More research in this regard is expected to begin unlocking the earliest genetic origins and bases for the further development of degenerative diseases such as ALS,” added Geraci. “The hope is that early identification of people with ALS may one day lead to early intervention and prevention of the devastating manifestations of this disease.”

The study was funded in part by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences. Arora and Geraci have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. Published online May 21, 2020. Full text