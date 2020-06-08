& # 39; Create your own emotion & # 39;: players reflect on empty buildings

The roar of the crowd has been a staple of major sports, an asset to the home team, which NFL clubs have sometimes been accused of artificial amplification. The Atlanta Falcons even admitted to mischief, leading to a 2015 league punishment.

When the risk of coronavirus drops enough to allow games to start again, something will be missing besides the fans – the very essence of these events will also fade, at least for a time. No cheering, no booing, no singing or whistling. No one behind the board tries to distract a free throw shooter. There are no children looking for autographs.

Playing in empty buildings, for these well-paid artists, will require significant recalibration.

"You know how much I love talking to fans, you know? To talk, throw the ball to the kids, "said Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, hoping a baseball season will pass." It will be difficult. It has never happened to me before. If that's going to be the best way to start playing, we have to, but I don't think the first "fanless games" feel good to me.

A NASCAR driver called fanless sports "strange" and will not be the last. Even when there is a green light to reopen the doors to the public, there are unlikely to be close attendance or full capacity figures for some time. Time limits are expected on the number of fans that can enter, in order to maintain social distance.

Michigan state athletics director Bill Beekman said national consultants have advised between 17% and 35% of capacity in soccer stadiums for now, depending on design. The combination of an economic downturn and concern about the spread of germs could also naturally keep the crowds smaller.

"Sure, it would still be guys competing at their highest and toughest level, because that's what we do," said Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006. "But when it comes to comparing it to a complete building in Game 7, no comparison. "

Strength and endurance. Speed ​​and agility. Focus and determination. Experience and preparation. All of that influences success on the field, court or track. However, adrenaline is also an ingredient, and athletes may have to learn to play with a little less than they were used to. LeBron James stated that he had no interest in playing in front of the empty seats before walking back to being simply disappointed.

"I feel like the fans are picking you up," said Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. “The fans are what makes the game exciting. Fans would give you that extra juice when you're tired and fatigued. When you make that big play and hear 80,000 fans go crazy, that excites you. If you don't have that in the game, I think that just takes away the fun. "

Players may need to go back to those school-age summer days when a complaint about boredom could have sparked this familiar parent challenge: Have fun.

"When I was in college, we were going to play as Purdue, and there weren't many fans at the stadium, and our coach said, 'You all have to bring your own juice today', because there is no electricity in the crowd, "said Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who played for Penn State.

Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse was reflecting on this recently in light of the widely seen ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 1996-97.

"That's a perfect example, his mindset in many of those games of creating your own environment, creating your own fire," Nurse said. "That's a test everyone in this situation will have to go through: having to create your own excitement. There shouldn't be much you need to get going, because you're still playing for a Stanley Cup. Yes, there are no fans there. , and you could be in a central city, but there is a chance to win a Stanley Cup. "

The recipe for success?

"The team or teams that get through that as fast and buy the format and the fact that it's not changing and we just have to keep going," Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler said, anticipating the 24-hour NHL. . The team's postseason tournament will be held behind closed doors in two cities yet to be determined. The NBA is planning a 22-team format in Orlando, Florida.

Despite all the atmospheric change that would occur in the games themselves, it's worth noting how much time the teams spend rehearsing with no one there to support them.

"We practice every day on an empty grass area and pump false crowd noise for away games," said Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. "Honestly, going out and playing the game would be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to let us know that we don't have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play soccer."

Road games would certainly get easier for Cousins ​​and his blockers and his NFL peers, suddenly they could listen to the whole pre-snap strategy without worrying about a false start penalty. In Germany, where the Bundesliga soccer season has resumed without fans, players have been able to identify some positives despite the decrease in energy level.

"When they are loud and they are screaming, they push you and you are more emotional and maybe you talk differently with the referee," said Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich. "Now you can be quieter and calmer and talk normally to the referee, and you don't have to yell at him, and he doesn't have to yell at him."

A bit like the days of the youth leagues.

"Maybe the focus is more on the game. It's not like a show," said Kimmich.