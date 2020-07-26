& # 39; Crip Camp & # 39;: how a group of children changed the world

However, that was the nickname given to Camp Jened, a summer camp for children, teens, and adults with disabilities that operated in the Catskill Mountains of New York from 1951 to 1977. The camp is the subject of a documentary about the origins of the rights of people with disabilities. movement launched earlier this year.

Before Americans began to see the falsehoods and dangers of such stereotypes, it was common to use terms like gimp, deformed, jerk, crazy, retarded, and crippled to describe a person with a disability.

"Today is like the word & # 39; N & # 39 ;, but that's what they called you in those days. They saw you crippled and you perceived that you couldn't take care of yourself or achieve things," said retired representative Tony Coelho, who has lived with epilepsy from an accident at age 16.

Coelho recalled the emotional day in March 1990 when 60 protesters, including 8-year-old Jennifer Keelan, left their wheelchairs to climb the 83 steps of the United States Capitol without help, arriving at the top bloodied and bruised but undeterred. of his goal of persuading Congress to pass the defining legislation.

"The young men who got out of their wheelchairs couldn't use their lower limbs, but they still crawled up those marble steps …" Coelho said with evident emotion.

"Suddenly, it was visual: The steps of the Capitol are not inclusive for people in wheelchairs and for people with disabilities. I knew this was really going to change things. We passed the law in the House by a wide margin."

Those protesters included several former "Crip" campers. Most spent their summers there during the protests of the late 1960s and early 1970s, when the camp counselors, mostly university students, were heavily influenced by the hippie counterculture.

Strict rules and the typical structure of camp life were dropped and "Crip Camp" became a place to experiment with drugs, sex, independence and great ideas for change.

For young people who were used to the world, seeing them as incapable and unworthy, the experience was transformative.

"Even when we were so young, we helped each other empower ourselves. It allowed us to recognize that the status quo was not what it had to be," said former camper Judith "Judy" Heumann, who had polio as a child and uses a high chair. wheel.

Heumann is one of the main characters in "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution", which was acclaimed at the Sundance Film Festival and was released on Netflix in March. The film was produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Raw and powerful, shocking and inspiring, the documentary follows Heumann and other former campers as they become nationally visible activists during the 1970s and 1980s.

"Crip Camp is a gripping look at the history of the disability rights movement and a timely call to action, urging us to explore our own duty to fight for the dignity of all people," Obama said in a statement. .

Fresh out of college in 1969, Heumann applied for a teaching license, but was told it was a fire hazard. She sued for discrimination and won. In 1970, he started a disability rights group to advocate for the independent living movement.

In 1977, she and more than 100 disabled activists, including several alumni of Crip Camp, organized a 28-day sit-in in a federal building in San Francisco in an attempt to influence regulations defining the rights of people with disabilities. The dramatic and successful event captured the nation's attention and set the stage for the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

"We demonstrate to the entire nation that people with disabilities can take control of our own lives and take the lead in the fight for equality," said Heumann.

The fight continues

Despite the hard-earned gains of the past 30 years under the ADA, there are still significant obstacles facing the 61 million Americans who have hearing, vision, mobility, or cognitive difficulties.

"The anniversary is really great; it is important," said Coelho. "We have made a lot of progress, but we need to do more."

Medical care is a major problem for the community. "Adults with disabilities are three times more likely to have heart disease, stroke, diabetes, or cancer than adults without disabilities," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the coronavirus pandemic, those disparities have become pronounced, and many states choose to rank people with disabilities, Coelho said, putting them last on the list of ventilators and other life-saving measures.

"If you have a disability, they say you have fewer years of quality of life than if you don't have a disability," he said. "Consequently, if there is a fan, it should go to the person who has a better quality of life or life expectancy."

"We are working aggressively to change it and we will get there. But can you believe they would really do it today?" he said.

Another problem that has reached critical mass during the pandemic is the lack of web accessibility.

According to the 2020 WebAim Million, an organization that produces an annual web accessibility ranking for people with disabilities, about 98% of the top 1 million websites did not meet the guidelines that would make their sites easier to read, navigate or understand.

Why would being able to navigate a website be such a hot issue? Just think about how you pay the bills, shop, find a doctor, and make an appointment, and especially around the Covid-19 era, order food and anything else.

Because the Internet was still a baby when the ADA was passed, the legislation does not directly cover digital accessibility. But you need to do it and now, advocates say.

"Lawsuits were filed: in 2019 more than 2,000 were filed and one of them went to the Supreme Court and won," said Coelho. "Now the problem is how can we get legislation instead of a court decision?"

Redesigning a website to fix accessibility issues can be a huge investment, which is why companies have emerged that modernize current designs. Fixes may include the ability to increase volume and font size, adjust contrast, caption images, and simplify links, which disability advocates say often benefits the rest of us, too. with decreased hearing and sight.

"What people don't realize is that an adaptation made for someone with a disability actually becomes a convenience for people without disabilities," said Coelho, pointing to an example in the physical world.

"Take cuts on neighborhood streets," he said. "They help cyclists cross the street as much as they help people in wheelchairs."

If companies – and the nation – could adopt an inclusive attitude and realize that they are not only helping people with disabilities, but everyone, the battle for equal rights for people with disabilities would be won, advocates say .

Until then, people with disabilities will continue to speak with pride, demanding all their rights as American citizens, just as those children did many years ago at "Crip Camp."

"I thank God for my epilepsy because he has made me a better and stronger person, but many of us in the community feel that way," says Coelho. "We don't feel disabled. We feel like we have something that makes us better and stronger, and we're going to be out there fighting."