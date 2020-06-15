& # 39; Damn & # 39; Marc Colombo can train O-line back to glory

The best ones try to find a way to come face to face with their students, even if they can't really stand up and see them face to face with any of them.

Marc Colombo will have no trouble looking directly at the offensive linemen in his charge. Not Kevin Zeitler, the 6-foot-4-inch right guard. None of the rookie tackles, Andrew Thomas (6-5) or Matt Peart (6-7). Not even Nate Solder, who at 6-8 is an imposing physical presence in a locker room full of oversized athletes.

It's not about bullying, flexing, or posturing. It can't be passed on in the remote learning the Giants have been involved in for months. No Zoom meeting on the screen of a laptop or tablet can properly distill what it will feel like to finally enter the building or, more importantly, on the driving range and enjoy what was activated in one of the best for the Giants. the first time he was close to Marc Colombo.

Joe Judge did not hire Colombo as the Giants' offensive line coach to inject fear into the biggest men on the list. Colombo was brought in to cajole players into playing big, playing poorly, playing smart, and playing with a verve that leads to dominance. This has not been the path of the Giants' offensive line, not for years, and the decline is not necessarily a reflection on training on the job. Pat Flaherty served as a line coach for the two most recent Super Bowl wins before being replaced; his former players sing his praises. Mike Solari was hired by Ben McAdoo and is a respected and veteran assistant. Hal Hunter, brought in by Pat Shurmur, had a long (but not overly impressive) career as a college and NFL line coach, but he did not distinguish himself in his two years with the Giants.

Colombo, 41, brings a different dimension, and not just because he is 6 feet 8 inches. He spent 10 years in the NFL, entering the league in 2002 as a Bears first-round pick. He got the coach error in 2016 and Jason Garrett, the offensive coordinator when Colombo was playing for the Cowboys, added him to his Cowboys team. Clearly, Garrett has great confidence in what Colombo can do, which is the main reason the two are reunited, this time with the Giants.

As a high school senior from Montrose, Pennsylvania, Snee was already engaged to Boston College when on her official visit to the school, she was assigned to Colombo, a senior in charge of hosting and evaluating the new recruit.

"He was actually one of the first guys I saw in BC," said Snee. “It scared me a lot. Just his size and his demeanor. "

Ah yes, the behavior.

"I remember being in his bedroom, we went to dinner, we came back, we hung out in his room," Snee said. "Sitting there, about 1:30 in the morning, we are watching television and he says, 'How about we order some Chinese food?' And I said: I'm not very hungry, we just ate a big steak. "And he says," We are ordering Chinese food! "I was like," OK ", we sat there, we didn't say a word."

Colombo, while training with the Cowboys, was blessed with a cast of Pro Bowlers on an offensive line known for his power and technique. The challenge is greater in his second coach stop, inheriting a group without Pro Bowls on anyone's resume. Solder and Zeitler are veterans, Will Hernandez is entering his third season and Thomas is the No. 4 pick in the draft. If Spencer Pulley is the starting center, at least he has a lot of experience.

It is Colombo's job to make everything okay.

Shaun O’Hara, the former center of the Giants, began his NFL career with the Browns as teammate of Paul Zukauskas, who played alongside Colombo at Boston College.

"They were good friends, so I met him through osmosis," said O & # 39; Hara, who joined the Giants in 2004, the same year Snee was drafted. “I felt like I was friends with (Colombo) even though I never played with him. I am a huge admirer of him as a man, as a player and as a coach. "

Judge was adamant when she gathered her staff together and insisted on hiring "teachers, not presenters." Colombo will get his hands dirty and will be aggressive and passionate about how to do it.

"Also, he's a tough son of a gun," said O & # 39; Hara. "He has the Boston accent, he has his brusqueness, he fits in well from the cultural point of view, from the point of view of philosophy, and he will be good with those guys."

Cam Fleming, the veteran swing tackle signed this offseason by the Giants, has spent the past two years with the Cowboys and knows Colombo's intensity well.

"He really loves what he does," said Fleming. “He comes in with so much energy, so much juice every day, week after week, throughout the season. I don't think there will be a pause for him. He's just a damn good coach. "

Fleming characterized the environment emitted by Colombo as "electricity".

Snee said she "respected hell" for Flaherty and especially enjoyed it when Flaherty brought in former top players like Tony Boselli and Tunch Ilkin (to teach the "Tunch Punch") for tutorials.

"If you are a true professional, you are absorbing every word," Snee said.

With Colombo, the Giants get the best of both worlds: someone capable of not only teaching it but also demonstrating it.

"The fact that he has played at a high level and guys, once they hear his message and how he delivers it, I think they will buy right away and respect that," Snee said.

"That respect will happen immediately. He will demand that respect and he will get it. I hope this group improves a lot. There are so many coaches and guys trying to change the way the game is played, when it comes to the offensive line. But for me, you can't replace physicality, that requirement. Marc will demand it and he will get it. "

O & # 39; Hara says he is "100 percent sure" that this year's Giants line will be better than last year's line. Snee started a year at Boston College with Colombo and reveals that it is from that couple who got their greatest football inspiration.

"He was a man, I honestly tried to play like him," said Snee, who has scouted the Jaguars' offensive linemen in recent years. “Always with a chip on his shoulder, always physical, he always played hard and was very hard on himself. That is what made him successful as a player. He is still so motivated now.

“We talked about the college linemen when we were dating and the guys on the current roster. I shared my thoughts and he shared his. You just felt the passion that he wants to make this unit what we had at our peak. "

Colombo is on board to make the apogee every day around the Giants' offensive line.