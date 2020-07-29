& # 39; Danger! & # 39; and & # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; to resume production with new safety guidelines

"Danger!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are returning to the TV screen near you.

The iconic game shows are slated to resume production soon and will meet new safety guidelines, such as regular testing, limitation of crew members, PPE (personal protective equipment) placement, and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID. -19.

"& # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; and & # 39; Jeopardy! & # 39; are returning to the studio to record episodes for the upcoming seasons of the shows," a studio spokesperson told People magazine. "The productions have protocols established in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19."

The spokesperson added: "While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy! They've fallen in love when the season begins. "

Some of the changes include a redesigned wheel in "Fortune" and spreading the podiums in "Jeopardy!" to ensure everyone is at a safe distance from each other. Additionally, there will be no studio audience for any of the shows.

"Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will return and so will "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who is currently fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said in a YouTube video earlier this month that he felt "fine" and that his cancer treatments were "paying off."

"I can't wait to go back to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," he said at the time. "In the meantime, my wish for all of you: to stay safe."

The Emmy winner has continued to inform fans about his health throughout his cancer treatments.

At the end of July the Twitter he wrote: “My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am in. But, if I stopped being successful, I would go back to my previous chemotherapy treatment, I will NOT stop the entire treatment … I am optimistic about my current plan and I appreciate your concerns. "