& # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; is it a massive political mistake?

Amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, calls to remove the police have become increasingly strong, particularly among activists who are taking to the streets to urge politicians to act.
And in various places, governments are interim.
"This morning we made a commitment to shift NYPD resources to youth and social services as part of our City's budget.
"Our youth need to be contacted, not watched.
"We can do this AND keep our city safe."
While those moves are unlikely to affect the political future of De Blasio or members of the Minneapolis City Council, both in strongly liberal enclaves, the drive to underfund the police after Floyd's death carries political risk. massive for Democrats in general.
To understand why, look no further than President Donald Trump's Twitter on Monday morning.
"Sleepy Joe Biden will not only DOWNLOAD THE POLICE, HE WILL DOWNLOAD OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the radical left."
"Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats on the Left Want to 'DEFUSE THE POLICE'. I want an excellent and well-paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW AND ORDER!"
And Trump's 2020 campaign has quickly got the message.
National Democrats, meanwhile. I have spent the past few days dodging questions about whether they support funding efforts.
"You have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the fourth Democrat in the House of Representatives, said on CNN Sunday when asked if he supported the police firing in New York State.
His argument, then, is not necessarily that we do not need police officers. It is, how can we ensure that police officers are serving the communities that are tasked with policing?
The political problem for Democrats is this: They are now being cornered by activists demanding radical change. But it is not at all clear that the majority of the country supports a policy that fades the police. Democratic leaders must shift the conversation about reforming police departments and reallocate some resources for more community building and less militarization.
If they can't, the call to "Defund the Police" will continue to be music to Trump's ears.