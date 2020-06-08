& # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; is it a massive political mistake?

Amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, calls to remove the police have become increasingly strong, particularly among activists who are taking to the streets to urge politicians to act.

"This morning we made a commitment to shift NYPD resources to youth and social services as part of our City's budget.

"Our youth need to be contacted, not watched.

"We can do this AND keep our city safe."

While those moves are unlikely to affect the political future of De Blasio or members of the Minneapolis City Council, both in strongly liberal enclaves, the drive to underfund the police after Floyd's death carries political risk. massive for Democrats in general.

To understand why, look no further than President Donald Trump's Twitter on Monday morning.

"LAW AND ORDER, DO NOT DEFUSE AND ABOLISH THE POLICE" he tweeted . "Radical left-wing Democrats have gone crazy!"

"Sleepy Joe Biden will not only DOWNLOAD THE POLICE, HE WILL DOWNLOAD OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the radical left."

"Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats on the Left Want to 'DEFUSE THE POLICE'. I want an excellent and well-paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW AND ORDER!"

And Trump's 2020 campaign has quickly got the message.

"The & # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; movement is growing in Joe Biden's party and is forced to own him," said Trump spokesman Tim Murtaugh. "Police organizations have noticed that Biden abandoned them when he moved to the left to appease the most radical elements of his party."

National Democrats, meanwhile. I have spent the past few days dodging questions about whether they support funding efforts.

"You have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the fourth Democrat in the House of Representatives, said on CNN Sunday when asked if he supported the police firing in New York State.

President of the Black Caucus Congress Karen Bass was equally skeptical in an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I don't think you should dissolve police departments," said the California Democrat. "We need to see how we are spending resources and invest more in our communities."

Bass's quote is at the heart of the political problem for Democrats in the "out-of-pocket" effort. As crowds across the country sing "Defund the Police!" – and as some activists write it on a Washington city street – it's likely that what most people involved in these protests want is not to take all the money from police departments and get rid of the police. Rather, they want a review of budgets for police departments and a look at increased militarization of local police.

His argument, then, is not necessarily that we do not need police officers. It is, how can we ensure that police officers are serving the communities that are tasked with policing?

But that subtlety is lost in the chants of "Defund the Police". And Trump, desperate for a problem to hang on to as he watches his poll numbers drop both nationally and in changing states, will destroy any nuance in the conversation about police funding to paint Biden (and Democrats generally). ) like wanting to get rid of the police entirely.

Which, at first glance, seems like a clear political loser. Gallup's annual survey of trust in institutions has shown only three with majority support over the more than 20 years that they've been asking the questions: military, small business, and police. In 2019, 53% said they had "great" or "quite" confidence in the police, according to Gallup.

Now obviously current events may have impacted those numbers. We don't yet have survey data on trust in the police in the wake of these protests, or whether people would support efforts to remove the police. But if history is a guide, that is not an impulse that would enjoy the support of most of the country.

The political problem for Democrats is this: They are now being cornered by activists demanding radical change. But it is not at all clear that the majority of the country supports a policy that fades the police. Democratic leaders must shift the conversation about reforming police departments and reallocate some resources for more community building and less militarization.

If they can't, the call to "Defund the Police" will continue to be music to Trump's ears.