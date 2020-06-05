& # 39; Died the same way & # 39;: Floyd's death highlights similar cases around the world

Traoré died on his 24th birthday almost four years ago in the Paris suburbs, after being taken into police custody for fleeing identity control.

Her sister, Assa Traoré, says that the police told her that her final words were "I can't breathe."

"They died in exactly the same way. They had the weight of … three policemen on them. They had the same words," he told CNN.

"And that was the end for George Floyd. That was also the end for Adama Traoré."

As protests about police violence and systemic racism are unleashed in the United States, solidarity protests around the world have become a springboard for activists and families to address racial injustices in their own countries. From London to Sydney, anger has been boiling, with protesters denouncing Floyd's death and demanding equality.

This week thousands of people took to the streets of Paris to mourn Floyd and demand justice for Traoré, defying the French ban on large public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"My brother died because he was black. My brother died because he was from a disadvantaged area," Assa Traoré told CNN before Tuesday's march, which she organized.

"Would the body of a white man have received the weight of three police officers? Would the body of a white man have passed a hospital without stopping?" she asked. "I answer no."

French police did not respond to CNN's request for comment. But a new medical report ordered by the judge has exonerated the officers who restrained Traoré, attributing his death to pre-existing health conditions that his family says he did not have.

The report conflicts with a 2018 medical evaluation, requested by the family and conducted by four doctors, which found that Traoré likely died of positional asphyxiation induced by the gendarmes' restraint method.

An attorney for the officers said they should now be released. "There is no link between Adama Traoré's death and the apprehension techniques used by the police," Rodolphe Bosselut told CNN. "The Floyd case has absolutely nothing to do with the Adama Traoré case."

He discussed the findings of the 2018 assessment and denied that racism was part of Traoré's arrest.

French law prohibits statistics from being collected by race, ethnicity, or religion in an attempt to treat all citizens the same way, according to Marie-France Malonga, a French sociologist who specializes in representing ethnic minorities. The resulting data deficit means that inequities are difficult to discover.

Malonga said the lack of official data only helped "curb the fight against racial discrimination." She said statistics were needed to help close the gaps.

Instead, organizations like Amnesty International rely on other evidence, often anecdotal, that they then have to cross-reference with other sources, to track identity checks and police violence, said Cécile Coudriou, president of the French branch of rights humans. group.

"The outrage, anger and sometimes violence" of the protesters "is fueled by the systematic rejection of any accusation" by the French authorities, Coudriou said. The more they refuse to talk about police violence, the "worse it will be" because people lose confidence in the people meant to protect them, he said.

Collective penalty

George Floyd's death also resonated in the United Kingdom, where thousands protested in central London on Sunday and again on Wednesday, with Black Lives Matter posters denouncing the dehumanization of blacks in the United States and the United Kingdom.

"One thing people often overlook when we see George Floyd killed is that we (blacks) don't see him as something distant," Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at Birmingham City University, told CNN , United Kingdom.

For the black community and minorities living in Europe's major cities, Floyd is not just an arbitrary figure, Andrews said. Instead, it could "be my father or my brother … so for us it's not something that happened in the United States, that's something that could happen to us here."

Britain is no stranger to allegations of systemic racism in the police: a 1999 The government-ordered investigation into the failed investigation into the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racist attack by young whites in 1993, found that the London Metropolitan Police was "institutionally racist."

Decades later, and despite the changes brought about by the Lawrence case, blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities (BAME) are still disproportionately Represented when it comes to police checks (known as stop and search), incarceration, and deaths in custody.

According to UK government figures Between April 2018 and March 2019, whites were detained and wanted at the rate of 4 per 1,000, compared to blacks who were detained and wanted at the rate of 38 per 1,000.

Deborah Coles, executive director of Inquest, a charity that analyzes state-related deaths in the UK, says there were 1,741 deaths in police custody between 2010 and 2019 in England and Wales. Of that figure, BAME's deaths in custody were more than twice as high as all other deaths in custody when restraint or use of force was a feature.

"If you are from a BAME background, but particularly young black men, they are disproportionately affected by the deaths that follow the use of force by means of restraining devices such as firearms, firearms, and batons." Coles told CNN.

He added that the dehumanizing treatment of black people in distress raises questions in profile, where racial stereotypes "of how big, black, dangerous and violent" are coloring the way a person treats another human being. "We have seen patterns of cases synonymous with state violence, racism and impunity," added Coles. "The problems are at the forefront of protests in the US. And that has sparked a veritable outpouring of collective pain and anger."

The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated these structural inequalities. A long-awaited investigation into how the pandemic has affected BAME communities, published on Tuesday, found that people from UK ethnic minority communities were up to 50% more likely die with Covid-19 than their white counterparts. He added that the increased risk of infection among people of color could be due to the fact that they were more likely to "live in urban areas, in overcrowded homes, in disadvantaged areas and have jobs that expose them to greater risk."

The UK government denied the claims, reported by the British broadcaster Sky News , that the publication of the report was delayed due to protests in the United States. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised "to get to the bottom of this and find ways to close that gap," adding that "black lives matter."

"We are between a rock and a difficult place," said Alexandra, a member of Black Lives Matter UK. CNN agreed to use only his first name because of his fear of online bullying. "We know that we are disproportionately affected by police violence, we also know that we are disproportionately dying from the coronavirus."

On Wednesday, UK Police Chiefs issued a statement condemning Floyd's death. "We are also horrified to see the violence and damage that have happened in so many cities in the United States since then," they wrote. "In the UK we have a long tradition of consent surveillance, working in communities to prevent crime and solve problems. Officers are trained to use force proportionally, legally and only when absolutely necessary."

"We strive to continually learn and improve," they added. "We will address prejudice, racism or discrimination wherever we find it," they added. "Surveillance is complex and challenging and sometimes we fall short. When we do, we are not afraid to shed light on injustices or to be held accountable."

Aboriginal community has been left behind

The indigenous population, made up of aborigines from the mainland and Torres Strait Islanders, represents 2.4% of the country's population. 25 million people, However, it represents more than a quarter of the total prison population.

Analysis of Change the Record, an Aboriginal-led justice coalition , found that there were 449 indigenous deaths in custody between 1980 and 2011, 24% of all deaths in custody during that period.

Indigenous population of Australia is lagging far behind when it comes to basic living standards, from health, education to employment. Infant mortality The rate in indigenous communities between 2011 and 2015 was almost double that in the general population, 36% of indigenous households were in the lowest income quintile between 2014 and 2015, and suicide rates are high.

"There are so many modern parallels to what is happening in Australia and the United States," Sudanese-Australian activist and author Yassmin Abdel-Magied told CNN. "It is the same institutionalized racism, it is the same black deaths in custody and the police get away with it with impunity." Australian police did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Abdel-Magied says that politicians have not prioritized these issues for a long time.

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Floyd's murder was "disturbing and terrible," but added that the looting in the United States "just made me shudder." Morrison said it made him "think to myself how wonderful Australia is," in an interview with Sydney 2GB radio station.

That same day, video footage emerged of the violent arrest of an indigenous teenager in Sydney. A police officer is shown tripping and throwing the 17-year-old on the ground. The child is heard moaning.

"A 17-year-old boy in the group is alleged to have threatened an officer before he was arrested and taken to the Surry Hills Police Station," NSW police wrote in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. The police officer in question was placed on restricted duties while an internal investigation is ongoing. The teenager was later released without charge.

Speaking at a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney on Tuesday, Nathan Moran of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Lands Council told CNN the video was "an absolutely terrible example of excessive surveillance that is not uncommon."

He was "grateful for the investigation," but "didn't have much faith" when it came to internal police investigations of incidents involving Aboriginal people.

Roxanne Moore, executive officer of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander National Legal Services (NATSILS), says one such investigation that stands out is the death of David Dungay Jr.

Dungay, who was schizophrenic and diabetic, died at Long Bay Prison Hospital in 2015 after at least four prison officers overpowered and immobilized him, according to a press release sent to CNN by his family's attorney. George Newhouse of the National Justice Project. .

According to a government investigation into his death The 26-year-old Aboriginal man refused to return a package of cookies after staff expressed concern about his blood sugar levels. "This resulted in David being forcibly transferred by correctional officers from his cell to a different cell so that his condition could be observed" with a camera so that he could be monitored, according to the report. While there, they injected him with a sedative.

"Less than 10 minutes after the movement of the cell began, David suddenly stopped responding while restrained in a prone position. The resuscitation efforts began but were unsuccessful. David was pronounced dead shortly thereafter," according to the investigation. . Research lists his cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia.

New South Wales State Deputy Coroner Derek Lee discovered that there was no need to move Dungay. But he noted that despite "systemic deficiencies in training," there was no suggestion that the officers' action "was motivated by malicious intent, but rather a product of their misunderstanding of the information being transmitted at the time. ", according to the report .

In a statement to CNN, the New South Wales Correctional Services said the Dungay case had nothing to do with racism or police brutality. But Moore disagrees.

"Racism and police violence are killing our people, and it really is not clear what it will take before there is national leadership to take action on this issue," said Moore. More protests are planned across the country on Saturday over these same problems.

Meanwhile, Dungay's family is asking for criminal charges to be brought against the correctional officers involved in their case. They say his last words were "I can't breathe".