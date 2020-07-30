& # 39; Down to Earth with Zac Efron & # 39;: Is it worth watching the Netflix travel series?

(CNN) – Compulsively watching Netflix's "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" is like watching Bill and Ted discover climate change.

For eight approximately 40-minute episodes, the actor and his health guru friend Darin Olien travel the world, making serious, if not super profound, observations about ecological destruction and promising methods to combat it.

Power of the stars

Efron's name in the title tells you everything you need to know about the demographic target. We know why we are here.

At 32, Efron is not the Ken doll who was once in "High School Musical," the 2006 film that made him a household name. He has clearly been doing a self-examination on his life and career.

Much has already been done online about the "father body" and the bushy beard of the former teenage heartthrob, but I was surprised at how often Efron's gaze seemed to wander in the middle distance.

"I'm leaving Hollywood," he promises almost bitterly on a car trip with Olien.

In the series episode in Italy, I had never seen someone eat carbohydrates with such joy. I don't know what they've been doing with him in Los Angeles, but this is a man who needed to get out and live.

Environmental hook

If you can do it while lighting up the public who may not know the first thing about the endangered environment, all the better. The show kicks off somewhat disappointingly in Iceland, which, while highly cinematic, has already received much press for its geothermal energy innovations and healing hot springs.

Somewhat more interesting are the duo's forays into the "Blue Zone" of Seulo, Sardinia, where Efron and Olien meet charming centenaries, and Iquitos, Peru, where they look for medicinal plants and visit a shaman.

Zac Efron visits Sardinia to find out why the locals live such long and healthy lives. Courtesy of Netflix.

Appropriately for the vanilla flavor of this series, they forego Ayahuasca's hallucinogenic travels, opting for curative steam baths. The overall vibe is that of an educational program that would be perfect for a high school science class, although even that age group might roll their eyes at the definitions of "expat" or "circadian rhythm."

He's also heavy on product placement, with Hilton garnering top honors. For example, the duo visits a rooftop beehive collection at New York City's Hilton Midtown in New York.

Unfortunately, there is no message here about the financial and cultural benefit of staying at local hotels.

Zac Efron learns about bees (sorry, birds), with a side of Hilton product placement in New York Courtesy of Netflix.

Special guest stars

In the water-themed episode, Efron invites his friend Anna Kendrick to join him for a tasting with a Los Angeles sommelier, and the actress's quick wit leaves you wishing she had been a more frequent guest. However, he clearly adores Efron, and it's hard not to.

It may not be the most articulate guide in the world. "Hunger in the world is just … a completely different situation," he says at one point, but he's clearly excited to use his celebrity forever, as well as the game to look like an idiot on camera.

I felt a little bad for him when his "leeches stink." the moan of a play on words failed to yield a laugh from his co-host and team.

Olien, with his surfer-brah energy, can be a little more difficult to bear. When the couple visits their friend from the commune in the Costa Rican jungle, something of white savior is happening on the edge.

But the series ends on a surprisingly sobering note as Olien is personally affected by extreme weather, in the form of wildfires that ravaged his Malibu neighborhood while filming this series.

Sure, our hosts embody white privilege, but after you've spent eight episodes with the boy, you feel sorry for him. It is tragically compelling to see someone forced to make such a sudden and visceral connection to climate change. Mind-boggling, brother.