& # 39; Everyone goes crazy & # 39;: TikTok users are scared by the possible United States ban

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them in the United States," Trump told reporters while aboard Air Force One on Friday. Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order. It was not immediately clear what that order would look like and what legal challenges it could face.
Like any social media platform, people have grown to depend on TikTok as a way to build a career on social media and earn a living. Many social media stars have spent months or years building followers and creating videos, making money from live streaming, promoting music, and sponsored content deals.
Now, these influencers could lose the community they built on TikTok, leaving them with a difficult choice to try to rebuild again on other platforms with very different content production requirements and dynamics.
"We are not planning to go anywhere," Papas said in the video. "When it comes to security, we are building the most secure application because we know what to do … We are here for the long haul. Keep sharing your voice here and stand up for TikTok."
The video features a montage of screenshots of how her account has grown over the years, and a teary-eyed Schwing kissing her fans. The text on the video screen said, "I never thought anyone would watch my videos, but here we are. This is not just an app. It is a family. Each and every one of you has changed my life." for the better … You all have made many of my dreams come true at such a young age. I love them. Thank you ".
Many creators posted or created videos telling their fans to follow them on other social platforms, such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and the short-form video app Triller.
"I hope we can stay with TikTok," TikTok user Emma Tovey, who has 120,000 followers, said in a live broadcast. "I just wanted to go ahead and make sure you knew about my social media accounts … I have them linked to my profile."
And despite everything, some, including one of the most famous older TikTok users, who goes by the nickname Grandma Sandy, sounded like a note of hope.
"We are all going to stay together as a family," said Grandma Sandy, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform, in a live broadcast. "Whatever happens, we will all continue, all of us."