& # 39; Everyone goes crazy & # 39;: TikTok users are scared by the possible United States ban

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


"Everyone is live right now," said Ehi Omigie, who has around 25,000 followers on TikTok, in a live stream on the app on Friday night after the possible US ban was revealed. "Everyone is going to cry … If it happens, follow me on Instagram."
Others were devising strategies to avoid a ban, including trying to trick servers into appearing to be navigating from a different country where TikTok can operate. "Don't panic, don't panic," one user repeated several times in a video. "Don't panic yet. Don't panic now."
President Donald Trump said Friday night that he will ban TikTok from operating in the United States, rejecting a possible deal to Microsoft (MSFT) Buy the app from your Chinese-owned parent company. The decision came weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it was "looking" to ban the app amid tensions between the United States and China.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them in the United States," Trump told reporters while aboard Air Force One on Friday. Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order. It was not immediately clear what that order would look like and what legal challenges it could face.

The president's threat to shut down the platform also comes a month after a hack organized primarily through TikTok could have led to a sparse Trump campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the days leading up to the June 20 rally, TikTok was making a coordinated effort to encourage people to register online for the free event and not show up.
Trump says he will ban TikTok
TikTok is not just an app for dumb videos. It is a service that has grown in popularity in the United States, reaching 100 million people in the country, many of them teenagers who use it to express themselves and connect with others. It is a place where millions of people have gone to try to escape the pandemic, if only for a moment. And it's a business, albeit controversial, with 1,400 employees in the United States and it plans to hire thousands more.

Like any social media platform, people have grown to depend on TikTok as a way to build a career on social media and earn a living. Many social media stars have spent months or years building followers and creating videos, making money from live streaming, promoting music, and sponsored content deals.

Now, these influencers could lose the community they built on TikTok, leaving them with a difficult choice to try to rebuild again on other platforms with very different content production requirements and dynamics.

On the official TikTok account of TikTok, its General Manager for the United States, Vanessa Pappas, appeared in a video thanking US users for their "great support".

"We are not planning to go anywhere," Papas said in the video. "When it comes to security, we are building the most secure application because we know what to do … We are here for the long haul. Keep sharing your voice here and stand up for TikTok."

Hope Schwing, a TikTok user with 8 million followers, posted a video on Friday night thanking her followers for "changing her life."

The video features a montage of screenshots of how her account has grown over the years, and a teary-eyed Schwing kissing her fans. The text on the video screen said, "I never thought anyone would watch my videos, but here we are. This is not just an app. It is a family. Each and every one of you has changed my life." for the better … You all have made many of my dreams come true at such a young age. I love them. Thank you ".

Many creators posted or created videos telling their fans to follow them on other social platforms, such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and the short-form video app Triller.

"I hope we can stay with TikTok," TikTok user Emma Tovey, who has 120,000 followers, said in a live broadcast. "I just wanted to go ahead and make sure you knew about my social media accounts … I have them linked to my profile."

And despite everything, some, including one of the most famous older TikTok users, who goes by the nickname Grandma Sandy, sounded like a note of hope.

"We are all going to stay together as a family," said Grandma Sandy, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform, in a live broadcast. "Whatever happens, we will all continue, all of us."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here