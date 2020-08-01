& # 39; Everyone goes crazy & # 39;: TikTok users are scared by the possible United States ban





"Everyone is live right now," said Ehi Omigie, who has around 25,000 followers on TikTok, in a live stream on the app on Friday night after the possible US ban was revealed. "Everyone is going to cry … If it happens, follow me on Instagram."

Others were devising strategies to avoid a ban, including trying to trick servers into appearing to be navigating from a different country where TikTok can operate. "Don't panic, don't panic," one user repeated several times in a video. "Don't panic yet. Don't panic now."

President Donald Trump said Friday night that he will ban TikTok from operating in the United States, rejecting a possible deal to Microsoft ( MSFT ) Buy the app from your Chinese-owned parent company. The decision came weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it was "looking" to ban the app amid tensions between the United States and China.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them in the United States," Trump told reporters while aboard Air Force One on Friday. Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order. It was not immediately clear what that order would look like and what legal challenges it could face.