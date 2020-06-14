& # 39; F – k everyone on Staten Island except the Wu-Tang Clan & # 39;

Don't expect to see Dave Chappelle transporting to Staten Island any time soon.

In a new Netflix stand-up special, "8:46" that was released for free on Friday night via YouTube, the comedian rampages through the smallest district in the city as he slowly burns George Floyd, the police brutality and the murders of African Americans.

“You see shooting after shooting … Eric Garner in New York. The first guy who said to the police, "I can't breathe," says Chappelle. “Eric Garner was selling loose cigarettes on Staten Island when my son, my first child, was born. My wife lived on Staten Island. It is a horrible place. She knows it. Everyone who has been there knows it. Disgusting on Staten Island, "says Chappelle, adding that he has many fans and friends there, but" it's a very terrible place. F-k everyone on Staten Island except the Wu-Tang Clan.

Chappelle recounted how Garner "was killed by a police officer while five of his teammates saw him do it … there goes Eric Garner and then we have one after another."

The 27-minute set was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Chappelle resides.

The special launched the same week that Pete Davidson released his eye-opening comedy, "The King of Staten Island."

The "SNL" star has had her own problems with the municipality of her hometown. In a 2016 interview with Uproxx, Davidson said of his fellow islanders: “F – k them. They all suck. They have nothing to do with me or my success. It is a terrible neighborhood, full of terrible people. An f-king tidal wave could wipe out Staten Island, and I wouldn't even move in my sleep. In fact, he would sleep better. F – k Staten Island.